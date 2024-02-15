Lucas: Justin Fields did not work well with Andy Dalton and Nick Foles as a rookie

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

This was a fantastic and informative episode featuring former director of player personnel for the Chicago Bears - Josh Lucas!

Lucas gave great insight as to how front offices build their free agent targets and draft board and also discussed how the Bears should approach this offseason with great insight on the quarterback position!

There was a great discussion on Justin Fields and Caleb Williams and how to address that moving forward, and while Lucas feels there’s a great benefit to having a rookie QB sit behind a veteran for a year, he said that didn’t work for the Bears in 2021, largely because of how Fields handled himself.

Should Bears keep Fields and draft Caleb? Josh Lucas says it didn't work well with Fields and Dalton/Foles.



"Justin wasn't great his rookie year, we thought having two vets with him would really help him and that was not cohesive at all."



“The part I kind of liked about it was that Justin knew he was the best and should be out there,” he continued. “But the part you don’t like about it is that there’s a teachable moment in every point of practice. There’s teachable moments in the building during the day, how you carry yourself as a quarterback. There’s teachable moments at press conferences. There’s teachable moments every snap on Sunday. When you’ve got two guys that have won as much as Nick and seen as much as Andy, and you don’t take that information in, because you’re a little standoffish and a little abrasive, you’re wasting that opportunity.”

This is a great conversation with tremendous insight and well worth the listen beyond these pretty eye-opening comments about Fields’ rookie season.

