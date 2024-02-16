Examining Chicago Bears options with 9th pick

Chicago Bears fans have spent much of the last 6 weeks obsessing over the number one pick. Whether they should use it to take Caleb Williams, or snag Marvin Harrison or trade way down and get a haul of picks, there really hasn’t been any other topic of conversation since the Bears concluded their 2023 season with a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The local and national media haven’t really stopped talking about it either. Sure, they paused for a minute or two to talk about that pesky football game that took place in Las Vegas a few days ago but other than that, it’s been nonstop talk about the number one pick.

But, oh by the way, the Chicago Bears also have a selection at number nine. What should the plan be at nine? There’s a few different ways the Chicago Bears could go. While we could give an in-depth breakdown of all the prospects that could be available at nine, the Bears board is going to look significantly smaller at that point. There’s really going to be three avenues they can take, so let’s take a look at those and see what direction the Bears could explore.

Wide Receiver

This is the path of highest probability. There are three outstanding wide receiver prospects who would all be considered the top wide receiver in any given year, but they all happen to be available in 2024. The aforementioned Marvin Harrison is a popular choice among Bears fans, but he simply won’t be making it out of the top 5, and the only way to acquire his services is going to be to make a massive trade up, and that’s going to be too steep of a price for Ryan Poles to pay. That leaves LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze.

In my opinion, these should be the top two names on the board for Poles. I would have Nabers first and Odunze second, but the odds that Poles would have his choice between the two are quite small. There’s a good chance that one will be there, but not both. I think the bust rate for both these prospects is small and there’s a good chance that either would be a huge boost for the Bears’ quarterback and be a great option next to DJ Moore.

The expectation is that Darnell Mooney won’t return and the odds that Tyler Scott could step into the WR3 role in 2024 are small, so the Bears are going to have to find two viable receivers. It certainly seems like they’ll sign a mid-tier wide receiver in free agency and attempt to grab one of these prospects at nine.

But what if all three go off the board?

The expectation is that Marvin Harrison will go fourth to the Arizona Cardinals. The L.A. Chargers are a wild card with Jim Harbaugh in place. They could absolutely use a receiver to give Justin Herbert another weapon so Malik Nabers makes sense there, but with Harbaugh’s love of running the football, Joe Alt also makes sense here.

If the Chargers take Nabers (or Odunze), it’s certainly possible that the third receiver could go in the top 8, if that’s the case, there is one other pass catching option and that’s Georgia’s Brock Bowers.

Bowers is a dynamic tight end who would also significantly boost the passing attack in Chicago. Bowers wouldn’t play the traditional inline tight end (Y) like Cole Kmet. He would be more of the ‘Move’ tight end (U) like Trey Burton was expected to play when he was here. Bowers would have the Bears play plenty of two tight end sets with Bowers split out like a third receiver. He would be a pretty big target standing 6’4 with decent arm length.

If Poles is interested in Bowers as well, it’s almost a virtual certainty that one of Nabers, Odunze or Bowers would be available. For that not to happen, the top eight would have to be 3 QBs, the four offensive receivers and Joe Alt. That would mean no one would move up for a fourth QB into the top 8, only one offensive lineman would go and no defensive players would go. If Poles wants an offensive weapon at 9, he should be able to get one.

Edge

Everybody knows that the Bears need an edge opposite Montez Sweat. The question, though, is the draft the way to do it? The Bears could address this position in free agency with the likes of someone like Danielle Hunter or Bryce Huff. They could also try the more affordable route with someone like AJ Epenesa.

If they don’t address edge in free agency, that could be a tell about their plans at nine. This isn’t an elite edge class, there isn’t anyone in this class like Will Anderson last year, but there are some solid prospects. When the dust settles, the odds are that Dallas Turner from Alabama and UCLA’s Laiatu Latu will be the top two edges in this class. Turner is expected to test very well at the combine and, if he does, that should lock him into a top ten status. If there’s a run on offensive players, the Bears could be at nine in the position to take the top defensive player off the board.

Latu had a fantastic season, and when you watch him play football, he’s different. The way he moves and gets around tackles is impressive, but the injury-risk is going to be a big question with Latu. Latu suffered a neck injury in 2020 and was medically retired from football for two years. The UCLA doctors cleared him to resume his career and he returned to the field and played fantastic football. That medical retirement also makes Latu an older prospect, he will turn 24 towards the end of this calendar year.

If Poles wants an edge, one of these two will also most likely be available at nine. With Matt Eberflus in place as a defensive-minded head coach, there’s always a strong possibility that the Bears will split their two first round picks and go offensive and defensive with each pick.

Trade Down

This becomes an increasing possibility if the Bears do, in fact, stay at one and draft a quarterback. If Poles wants to pick up some more draft capital in this draft, he’s going to have to trade down from nine. He doesn’t currently have a second round pick (something would most likely change if he traded down from 1 or traded Justin Fields), but if there was a team willing to come up to 9 to draft a quarterback, Poles could pick up some heavy capital and still land a quality player later in the second round.

If a team like Pittsburgh (20th pick) or the L.A. Rams (19th pick, Matthew Stafford probably entering his final season) wanted to move up for a quarterback, the Bears at 9 could be an ideal landing spot.

A trade down with either of those teams would most likely include their 2024 2nd round pick and either their 2024 third round pick or 2025 second round pick. For a team that has enough holes where they might be looking to add draft capital, this would be the ideal position to do it and Poles would gain two additional picks for it. The other possibility could be that Poles adds something like a fourth or fifth rounder from one of those teams this year and also their 2025 first round pick. One of those teams would have to love a quarterback to include a pick like that.

In 2021, the Bears moved from 20 to 11 to select Justin Fields. They traded the NY Giants their 5th rounder in 2021 as well as their first and fourth rounders in 2022 so if the Bears trade back from 9, a similar haul could be had.

Big Board at Nine

So what should the options look like for Poles? While this is certainly my personal opinion and by no means how Poles will look at the draft, my big board for the ninth pick would probably look like this:

1. Malik Nabers

2. Rome Odunze

3. Brock Bowers

4. Dallas Turner

5. Trade Down

6. Laiatu Latu

What would you like to see the Bears do at nine, assuming they go QB at one?