The Bear’s Den, February 16, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

What are the biggest offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams? O-line, QB, edge rushers top list - The Athletic - No surprise: Teams are eager to find offensive linemen, pass rushers, receivers and QBs as they prepare for free agency and the NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears release Eddie Jackson and Cody Whitehair - CHGO - The Chicago Bears released Eddie Jackson and Cody Whitehair on Thursday afternoon. Here is what it means for the Bears moving forward.

Mongo being admitted to ICU with urinary tract infection as family asks for prayers – NBC Sports Chicago - The family of Chicago Bears legend Steve “Mongo” McMichael is asking for prayers as the Hall of Famer is being admitted to the ICU with a urinary tract...

Schmitz: Shane Waldron’s Offense Is A Fun One - Da Bears Blog - “Here’s a general idea of what you’re doing, but at the end of the day go be a football player.”

Chicago Bears release veterans Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Thursday parted ways with two of their longest tenured players in offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and safety Eddie Jackson.

Bears release Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair - 670 - The Chicago Bears have parted ways with a pair of respected veterans, officially announcing the releases of safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair.

Bears cut Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are cutting two veterans who were drafted by former general manager Ryan Pace and combined to make three Pro Bowl appearances.

Bears great Steve McMichael rushed to ER - Chicago Sun-Times - His family said they were asking for prayers for the 66-year-old “Mongo,” who has ALS.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears should have strong options at No. 9 - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears taking a quarterback first overall would start a run on passers in the April NFL draft that general manager Ryan Poles should hope lasts past his next pick at No. 9.

Steve McMichael: Chicago Bears great hospitalized - Chicago Tribune - A week after election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael has been taken to a suburban hospital with a urinary tract infection.

Chicago Bears release Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair - 670 - Both safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair played their entire careers with the Chicago Bears and were entering the final year of their contracts.

Bears release veterans Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair - The Athletic - Whitehair and Jackson were the last players remaining from the Bears’ outstanding 2018 team that went 12-4 under first-year coach Matt Nagy.

Yes, We Saw Eddie Jackson's Cryptic Social Media Posts - Bleacher Nation - If Eddie Jackson's time with the Chicago Bears is winding down, then we should note that it has been a heckuva journey.

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL Salary Cap Space - Over The Cap - NFL salary cap space estimates for all 32 teams

Kliff Kingsbury dodges question about Caleb Williams - NBC Sports - Caleb Williams is expected to be a top pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

49ers want Brandon Aiyuk, but can they pay him in 2024? - NBC Sports - 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk said this week that he wants to stay with the team "if that's the right move."

Kliff Kingsbury: Have to adapt offense to personnel, continually evolve - NBC Sports - In his first press conference as Commanders offensive coordinator on Thursday, Kliff Kingsbury had a joke ready when he was asked for what he's looking for in a quarterback.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bears NFL Draft/Combine Q&A with our Lead Draft Analyst Jacob Infante - Windy City Gridiron - Come hang out with the fellas at 8:00 p.m. CT for an NFL Draft Q&A!

Householder: Chicago Bears release Eddie Jackson and Cody Whitehair - Windy City Gridiron - In a pair of unsurprising moves, the Bears released two starters. The moves save $21 million in cap space.

Zimmerman: Lucas states Justin Fields did not work well with Andy Dalton/Nick Foles as a rookie - Windy City Gridiron - Josh Lucas joined the Bears Banter Podcast!

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: Competition among the specialists? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2024 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.