Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: Linebacker still a strength

The Chicago Bears have all three starting linebackers under contract, so I see no reason why this regime would look to make any changes to this position. There could be a late rookie, or UDFA added to compete, but the Bears aren’t making a significant investment in the position this offseason.

Here’s how the linebacker position looks in Chicago right now.

T.J. Edwards - Signed through 2025 - Edwards was quick to sign with the Bears last offseason, and he thrived in his first year in Chicago. He had a team-leading 155 tackles, and a career-high three picks, 2.5 sacks, 8 QB hits, and two fumble recoveries.

Tremaine Edmunds - Signed through 2026 - Edmunds missed a couple of games due to injury but still managed to finish second to Edwards with 113 tackles and tie for the team lead with four interceptions. But while he filled the stat sheet, he had some moments of inconsistency in his first year in the defense.

Jack Sanborn - Signed through 2025 - In less than 40% of the defensive snaps, Sanborn still managed to finish fifth on the team with 65 tackles. He’s their starting strongside linebacker but is versatile enough to fill in at the Mike and Will if needed; plus, he’s a core special teamer with 294 snaps in the third phase (third most) in 2023.

Noah Sewell - Signed through 2025 - Sewell battled through some injuries to appear in 13 games as a rookie, and he finished fourth on the team in special teams snaps (270).

Dylan Cole - Free agent - Cole will turn 30 this spring, and while he’ll probably be playing somewhere in 2024, I doubt it’ll be in Chicago.

Micah Baskerville - Signed through 2024 - The Bears brought Baskerville back on a reserve/futures contract after he spent most of 2023 on their practice squad.

2024 OUTLOOK - The Bears will bring in some rookie competition for the bottom of the depth chart and the practice squad, and a minimum salaried vet or two may get a chance to catch on, but Chicago’s top four at this position seems locked up.

The Edmunds/Edwards pairing should continue to improve in year two of Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Sewell may push Sanborn for the starting Sam job, but regardless of who wins the role, each will be a big contributor in the third phase.

What do you think the Bears will do at linebacker this offseason?