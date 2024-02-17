Making Monsters on J.J. McCarthy, Roman Wilson, Zak Zinter, and other Wolverines

Taylor Doll’s Making Monsters has already touched on several draft prospects for the Chicago Bears — not just quarterbacks — in her “What if the Bears go QB” mini-series. Next, she’s heading to Big 10 country to get the skinny on some Michigan Wolverines.

In her latest podcast, she chats with Isaiah Hole of the USA Today’s Wolverines Wire to get the inside scoop on quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his path to the National Championship. They also chat about wide receiver Roman Wilson, offensive lineman Zak Zinter, and several other Wolverines who are expected to be drafted in April.

They also discuss Head Coach Jim Harbaugh’s return to the NFL and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Check out Taylor’s latest for some Wolverine prospect talk and overall draft discussion.

