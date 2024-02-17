The Bear’s Den, February 17, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Danielle Hunter Will Be Pursued By Bears in Free Agency - On Tap Sports Net - According to ESPN’s David Kaplan, he has confirmed the speculation and the Bears are indeed going to pursue Hunter in free agency.

Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael in ICU with UTI, family says - WGN-TV - According to the family’s latest update, McMichael has been diagnosed with a urinary tract infection. As of Thursday evening, he has been prescribed several antibiotics and was admitted to the ICU at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

Steve McMichael improving after admittance to ICU with Urinary Tract Infection – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears legend was recently admitted to the ICU on Thursday.

Family: Bears legend Steve McMichael responding to antibiotics - ESPN - Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael, who has ALS, was responding to antibiotics after being hospitalized because of a urinary tract infection and is expected to be released in the coming days, his family said in a statement Friday.

Chamberlain - What NFL Soothsayers See for Bears QB Debate - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - The Bears quarterback debate, their top surprise players and at least one strange trade scenario were mentioned in a round of bold and not-so-bold 2024 predictions.

Shrock: As Bears eye Caleb Williams, chasing Patrick Mahomes isn’t only Chiefs lesson to follow – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears can’t draft Caleb Williams just because they are chasing the ghost of Patrick Mahomes.

Can Bears get more than a second-round pick for Justin Fields? - ESPN Video - Dan Graziano discusses what the Bears might be able to receive in compensation if they trade Justin Fields.

Ex-NFL star Gerald McCoy explains why Bears hit home run with DC Eric Washington – NBC Sports Chicago - “Listen, what are you going to get is a teacher?” McCoy, now an analyst for NFL Network, told NBC Sports Chicago at Radio Row for Super Bowl 58.

Hunt: Darnell Mooney’s future in Chicago is bleak - Bears Wire USA Today - Our Bears free agency profiles are underway, and we take a look at WR Darnell Mooney and his chances of staying in Chicago.

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Malik Nabers, LSU - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Breaking down Lousiana State University wide receiver Malik Nabers ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Hajduk: Bears host Mini Monsters clinics in Spain for second straight year - ChicagoBears.com - For the second consecutive year, the Bears traveled to Spain to host a series of Mini Monsters clinics from to help grow football in international markets and educate children on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Hajduk: Bears Draft Party tickets on sale now - ChicagoBears.com - Tickets to the 2024 Miller Lite Chicago Bears Draft Party Thursday, April 25 are on sale now. General admission tickets are priced at $45.

Wiederer: Steve McMichael expected to be released from hospital soon - Chicago Tribune - Steve McMichael was treated for a urinary tract infection and had fluid removed from his lungs during his current hospitalization, the Chicago Bears great’s family said Friday.

Finley: Luke Getsy’s job search proved he wasn’t solely to blame for Bears’ struggles - Chicago Sun-Times - Earlier this month, the Raiders hired him to call plays despite the fact that Getsy had never met head coach Antonio Pierce before their job interview.

Two juveniles charged in mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade - NFL.com - Two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally, authorities said Friday.

Chiefs pick up Chris Jones’ contract option, retain right to franchise tag DT - NFL.com - The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the option on defensive tackle Chris Jones’ contract, meaning they’ll retain the right to franchise tag him this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

Jimmy Garoppolo being suspended two games for violating NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances; Raiders expected to release QB - NFL.com - Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for a violation of the NFL’s performance enhancing substances policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Zimmerman: Examining Chicago Bears options with 9th pick in 2024 NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have several different approaches they could take at nine overall

