What the Patriots and Chiefs dynasties can teach us about Ryan Poles

Believe it or not, the Chicago Bears might be in better hands than you thought heading into this much-hyped offseason and major draft decision.

Watching the first few episodes of The Dynasty, a series about the New England Patriots, this weekend reminded me of two things.

Bill Belichick truly called his shot when it came to playing Tom Brady over Drew Bledsoe. I mean, no one but him probably saw that coming.

The man serving as Belichick’s general manager at the time, Scott Pioli, was also GM of the Kansas City Chiefs when a certain key member of the Bears organization was rising through the Chiefs’ personnel ranks.

So if you think about it that way, Ryan Poles has connections to the two latest NFL dynasties — the Belichick-Brady Patriots and the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes Chiefs.

Not bad, right?

That training has a few notable influences on how he does business that might be helpful to keep in mind as we consider Poles’ next moves with the No. 1 overall pick in tow and a chance to make the playoffs next season.

For one: no matter how much we think outside opinion might influence what he’ll do, Poles will do what he thinks is best for the football team. Nothing more, nothing less, and no matter what anyone else says.

Think back to his first offseason with the Bears in 2022 when everyone insisted he needed to prioritize bringing in major offensive help in free agency and/or the draft. Instead, his first big signing was at defensive tackle (Justin Jones) when his first option (Larry Ogunjobi) failed his physical.

Then, Poles drafted two defensive backs, Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, in the second round instead of George Pickens or any of the other receivers fans wanted.

In 2023, rather than taking a quarterback at No. 1 overall or the uber-talented defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Poles traded down nine spots in total and took right tackle Darnell Wright, someone many thought wouldn’t “fit” the Bears’ type at offensive line due to his size.

Not every move (e.g., the Chase Claypool trade, not upgrading the center position, drafting Velus Jones Jr.) has worked out. But you can’t deny Poles stands on business and has a clear vision for how he wants to build his team — with athleticism and character above all (generally).

Speaking of: Poles keeping head coach Matt Eberflus in place despite the chance to swap him out for an offensive head coach to groom a new quarterback speaks volumes.

Might it be the wrong decision? Definitely. But does it speak to the way Poles thinks you build a winner in the NFL? Yes. Defensive and special teams coaches can build winning cultures the same as offensive ones. And if you’re smart, you can handle the loss of offensive coordinators when your foundation is firmly in place.

One key thing that played into Eberflus keeping his job? Improvement. That’s something Pioli mentioned as a key component of why Belichick kept Tom Brady in his job despite some of his ups and downs in 2021 as a first-year start, even when incumbent starter Drew Bledsoe was healthy enough to play. It could’ve blown up in Belichick’s face, and the Patriots dynasty wouldn’t have happened if it had. But his faith in Brady’s ability and competitive spirit was rewarded.

Improvement has been a theme for how Poles and Eberflus have talked about Justin Fields despite the less-than-stellar numbers overall, as has his mental makeup. The question is: with the chance to potentially upgrade at quarterback (in theory), how much will that matter?

When Poles says he needs to be “blown away” by a quarterback prospect this year to move on from Fields, does he really mean that (in terms of both talent and intangibles)? Or is that simply begging prospects not to bomb their interviews so they can trade Fields to any place that will take him?

Fans will be, and are allowed to be, emotional during the draft process. After all, it’s not your money or your decision to make. As longtime Belichick consigliere Ernie Adams says in the show: “If you’re not in the building, you don’t know.”

Poles, on the other hand, learned practicality at the feet of a man who helped build a dynasty. It’s not about what you’ve done; it’s about what you’re going to do. Emotion and sentimentality only get you so far. Production has to matter. But not everything needed to win football games can be quantified.

In the end, everything that happens in this part of the football calendar is a leap of faith. Even with “generational”, “can’t-miss” prospects, you’re banking on the notion they fulfill that promise under the weight of all that expectation. Not everyone is built for it.

And while there is a such thing as the “smart” or at least conventional thing to do, finding true greatness is about recognizing who the exceptions to those rules are, not following a predetermined formula. That, among other sins, is what Ryan Pace did.

Poles must walk a fine line between cold calculation and the power of belief in the next few months if he’s to fulfill his dream of creating a team that can take the North and never give it back.

Soon enough, we’ll get an even more definitive statement about how he intends to make that happen.