How should Chicago Bears address center this offseason?

The Chicago Bears have spent a lot of time trying to find a stabilizing piece at center. Ryan Pace struggled to find one his last couple of years here, resulting in the rise of Sam Mustipher. Ryan Poles took a different approach with Lucas Patrick but that didn’t have the results he would have hoped for.

Entering the 2024 season, the Chicago Bears look to have a pretty good offensive line. Tackles Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones are both young and look the part. Wright looks like he could become one of the best tackles in the league if he continues his upward trajectory. At guard, Teven Jenkins is a mauler when healthy, and Nate Davis flashed some good games in a season riddled with injuries and personal tragedy.

The Chicago Bears need some depth behind these pieces, but even more glaring is the hole at center. If they want this offensive line to come together, they need a man in the middle to anchor the group.

There are multiple avenues on how to approach this, but it will be curious to see which one Poles takes.

Drafting an elite center prospect is probably not on the board. The day 1 starters at the position this year are guys like Jackson Powers-Johnson from Oregon and Zach Frazier from West Virginia. Those guys are currently projecting as late first or early second round selections. Even if Poles is able to land a second round pick, the odds of it being in this range are probably pretty small.

Knowing there probably isn’t a path to a day 1 slam dunk starting rookie, the Bears are going to have to make sure they have a veteran center signed during free agency.

What type of center they sign will tip their hand a little bit as to their draft strategy.

If they go out and sign someone like Andre James from the Raiders or Lloyd Cushenberry from the Broncos, their heavy lifting at center will be done. However, neither James nor Cushenberry fit the type of athletic profile that Poles looks for. Aaron Brewer of the Titans may be a guy that interests Poles more from that department.

Brewer is a guy that has played at both center and guard and he has an athletic profile that Poles likes. Brewer gets to the second level well and appears to still be on an upward trajectory. According to PFF, Brewer should fetch a contract around 3 years, $20 million with $12 million guaranteed. That’s quite affordable.

The Bears could also go out and sign someone like Evan Brown of the Seahawks. Brown would be the cheapest option of the group, still has the athletic profile that Poles likes, but his success on the field hasn’t been quite the same as the aforementioned names so his contract should be more affordable. The idea with Brown is that you would sign Brown and still commit to a center in the second or third round that may not be a slam dunk to start this year, but gives you a veteran to stabilize the line and gives the rookie time to develop where he could be ready to step in and start in 2025.

What would be my personal preference? You can never have enough offensive line depth and the Bears don’t have much depth along the interior right now anyway. I would like to see Poles spend a 4th or 5th round pick on a guard/center and sign Aaron Brewer. That would give the Bears a veteran center to work with a rookie quarterback and still have a developmental guy in the wings to see if he could be ready to start by 2025 or 2026.