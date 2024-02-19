Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: How solid is the cornerback room?

The Chicago Bears have a huge decision regarding free agent corner Jaylon Johnson, but general manager Ryan Poles has indicated that Johnson will be in Chicago in 2024. The franchise tag would likely be in play if they can't work out a long-term deal.

The 2024 non-exclusive franchise tag amount is $18,421,000 for cornerbacks, and the transition tag number is $15,889,000. The Bears have the cap space to get a deal done, so Johnson should remain a Bear.

The tag window opens on February 20 and closes on March 3, and specific details on the tag can be found here.

Here are the corners currently on the Bears' roster.

Jaylon Johnson - Free agent - Johnson is still two months shy of his 25th birthday, so a big contract would keep him in Chicago through his prime, with the opportunity for another payday depending on his health. Pro Football Focus recently picked one 2024 free agent on each NFL team that they can't afford to lose, and Johnson was their pick for the Bears.

The Bears and Johnson went back and forth all year via the media with quotes about optimism regarding an extension, followed by a trade request and now back to more optimism. Johnson’s 90.8 grade in 2023 led all cornerbacks, as did his 0.39 yards allowed per coverage snap.

Tyrique Stevenson - Signed through 2026 - Stevenson had a slow start to his rookie campaign, but he finished strong with 86 tackles, 4 interceptions, 16 passes defended, and two forced fumbles in 16 games.

Kyler Gordon - Signed through 2025 - The nickel is an important position in Matt Eberflus' scheme, and Gordon's versatility showed up in 2023.

Terell Smith - Signed through 2026 - Smith, a 2023 fifth-round pick, impressed all offseason, leading to an early look at safety and some run with the first team at cornerback in camp. He made four starts in twelve games as a rookie because a bout with Mono sidelined him weeks 6-10, but when he was called on to start, he most definitely looked like he belonged.

Some think the Bears could let Johnson walk and slide Smith into the starting spot opposite Stevenson, but you can never have enough good corners.

Jaylon Jones - Signed through 2024 - Jones didn't play as much on defense in 2023 as he did his rookie year (2022), but his 355 snaps on special teams led the Bears, as did his seven solo tackles in the third phase.

Josh Blackwell - Exclusive rights free agent - I assume the Bears will bring Blackwell back to compete for a reserve role, as he was a core special teamer in the games he played.

Greg Stroman Jr. - Signed through 2024 - Stroman was up and down from the practice squad, and he was Chicago's primary nickel back when Gordon and Blackwell missed time with injuries.

2024 Outlook - The trio of Johnson/Stevenson/Gordon is as good a young starting corner group as there is, so I don’t see the Bears adding to the position with an early draft pick or high-priced vet in free agency. They'll figure something out with Johnson, and if they have to buy time with the tag while hammering out a long-term deal, then so be it, but you can't let your homegrown talent walk.

The coaching staff has a decision that could impact how Ryan Poles attacks cornerback this offseason, and that's whether they move the 6', 207 pound Smith to safety full time. With Eddie Jackson cut, that leaves a big hole at free safety, and while Smith doesn't have much experience at the position, the coaches did give him safety reps in the offseason, and they rotated him in at corner during the season to get him on the field.

I'd like to see Smith stay at cornerback because the odds that Johnson and Stevenson will play 17 games each are slim. Smith would get plenty of reps as Chicago's first outside corner off the bench, and that's a surer bet than changing his position.

Jones, Blackwell, and Stroman Jr. means adding a vet would be redundant, but a late round or UDFA flyer or two for competition is likely.