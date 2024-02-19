The Bear’s Den, February 19, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Former Bears standout Steve McMichael responding well to treatment for MRSA - Chicago Sun-Times - His improvement has left his wife Misty optimistic that the former Bears star, who has ALS, can leave a New Lenox hospital Tuesday with IV antibiotics.

‘Mongo’ McMichael responding well to antibiotics, family says – NBC Sports Chicago - Chicago Bears legend Steve “Mongo” McMichael is showing improvement and is responding well to antibiotics as he battles a urinary tract infection and MRSA.

Wood's 2024 Bears Offseason Primer: Rounding Out the Roster - Da Bears Blog - Let’s start by looking at who the Bears currently have under contract for 2024. This is based on the 53 players currently signed as of February 7, sorted loosely into what a depth chart would look like below.

Offseason outlook: Bears must solidify their offensive line - 670 - The Chicago Bears have overhauled much of their offensive line under the watch of general manager Ryan Poles, though they must solidify that group with key additions this offseason.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Detroit, NFL say 2024 draft will be secure after Kansas City Super Bowl parade mass shooting - NBC Sports - City, league express confidence in safety plan.

Report: Seahawks to hire Charles London as their new QBs coach - NBC Sports - The Seahawks are expected to hire Charles London as their new quarterbacks coach, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

Does the NFL have an age discrimination issue? - NBC Sports - This year's youth movement could be a sign of bias against older coaches.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante’s 2024 NFL Draft: Dallas Turner scouting report - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down one of the top defenders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Zimmerman: Examining Chicago Bears 2024 options at center - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles needs to solidify center this offseason, but how will he do it?

Gabriel’s A Scout’s Take: Bears need to address the safety position in free agency - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel looks at some safety options the Bears could target in free agency.

Thompson: What the Patriots and Chiefs dynasties can teach us about Ryan Poles - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles has connections to the two most recent NFL dynasties. Can he take what he’s learned and create a new one?

Wiltfong’s Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: Linebacker still a strength - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2024 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

NFL Draft: Breaking down J.J. McCarthy, Zak Zinter & other Wolverines - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll’s Making Monsters podcast has shifted into offseason mode, and that means a series focusing on possible draft picks!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.