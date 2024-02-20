Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: A new era begins at safety

The Chicago Bears released free safety Eddie Jackson after seven years of starting and an even 100 games in the Navy and Orange. At 30 years old, he may have lost a step, but he was still playing some decent football patrolling the secondary. Moving on from Jackson was simply a cap-saving decision, as they couldn't warrant Jackson at around $17 million in 2024 for just decent play.

I'm sure he'll catch on somewhere, probably with a playoff-ready team, but don't expect him to return to the Bears.

Here's how Chicago's current safety group shapes up.

Jaquan Brisker - Signed through 2025 - Brisker got dinged up a few times last season but only missed two games. His stats were very comparable to his rookie numbers, but in 2024, he needs to pick things up in the takeaway department, especially for a guy who is around the ball so often (105 tackles). He has had two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in two seasons. Heading into year three of Matt Eberflus' scheme, Brisker should be the vocal leader in their secondary

Elijah Hicks - Signed through 2025 - Hicks improved in year two, but I can't see him stepping into a full-time starting role with the Bears. I'm not even certain his spot as the third safety is safe.

Quindell Johnson - Signed through 2025 - The Bears claimed Johnson, a 2023 UDFA from Memphis, after the Rams waived him in their final cuts before the regular season started. He didn't make much of an impact, and was inactive for the final seven games of the year.

Adrian Colbert - Signed through 2024 - Colbert, who was re-signed to another reserve/futures contract, spent parts of the last two years on Chicago's practice squad, but at 30 years old, I would think they'd like a younger option.

Douglas Coleman III - Signed through 2024 - Coleman was signed to a reserve/futures deal after spending the last two years with the Ottawa Redblacks in the Canadian Football League. The former Texas Tech defensive back was a linebacker in the CFL, although his responsibility in Canada's 12-man football was like a hybrid safety/nickel. It'll be fun to cheer for this underdog, but the odds are slim he can make an impact.

2024 Outlook - Even though releasing Jackson was expected, it still created a huge hole in Chicago's secondary. He was smart in coverage, a defensive leader, and a team captain.

Hicks and Johnson can't be expected to start, which is why I'd be fine if the Bears went after a starter-worthy veteran in free agency. Greg Gabriel recently broke down some free agent safety options for the Bears, and my favorites on his list are the Colts' Julian Blackmon and Geno Stone from the Ravens. The Rams' Jordan Fuller is another who should fall in the tier of safeties behind Tampa Bay's Antoine Winfield Jr., who will be priced out of the Bears range.

The Bears can't head into the draft without signing a starter, but they need to swing for a safety at some point.

Jacob Infante broke down a few day two and day three NFL Draft safety options at about the 33:09 mark in my latest T Formation Conversation here.