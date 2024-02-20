The Bear’s Den, February 20, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

Chicago Bears roster breakdown: How the offense fared in 2023 - Chicago Tribune - A look at how the most significant Chicago Bears offensive players fared in 2023, what their contract statuses are and how general manager Ryan Poles might evaluate each position.

Bears mock draft 1.0: Caleb Williams at No. 1, a Justin Fields trade and a receiver - The Athletic - In our first Bears mock draft, we project a QB at No. 1, a Fields trade and a wide receiver and edge rusher on Day 2.

2024 NFL free agency rankings: Brian Burns, Saquon Barkley, Kirk Cousins lead top 150 - The Athletic - There are options at quarterback and running back but defense dominates the list. Eight of the top 11 are edge rushers or defensive tackles.

Caleb Williams, Justin Fields trade highlight Bears’ 9-step offseason plan – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are entering a franchise-defining offseason with plenty of boxes to check. From the QB decision to Jaylon Johnson’s future and free agent targets,...

Justin Fields seemingly unfollows Bears on Instagram – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears social media went into a frenzy Monday night when fans noticed Justin Fields was not following the Chicago Bears’ official Instagram account. A crucial...

NFL rumors: Bears to make decision about Justin Fields by combine – NBC Sports Chicago - Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles is expected to make a decision between Justin Fields and Caleb Williams by the NFL Combine

Ex-Bears player Kyle Long apologizes to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith – NBC Sports Chicago - The former NFL offensive lineman recounts an embarrassing encounter he once had with Stephen A. Smith at a Super Bowl party

NFL free agency dates: Franchise tag, tampering, start time – NBC Sports Chicago - Here’s all the info for 2024 NFL free agency, including key dates and players to watch as teams gear up to revamp their rosters.

Former Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael in race to Canton - Chicago Sun-Times - Recently elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, McMichael — who is battling ALS — is fighting with all he has to get there.

Window for Bears to tag CB Jaylon Johnson opens Tuesday - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have vowed to keep Johnson around. They’ll be able to, starting Tuesday.

Franchise tag window opens Tuesday - NBC Sports - As the conversation lingers regarding the Super Bowl, the first major development of the 2024 offseason comes in just one day.

Trent Brown's contract with Patriots voids today - NBC Sports - Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown takes a step closer to free agency today.

Re-signing Calvin Ridley would cost Jaguars a higher pick in trade with Falcons - NBC Sports - Calvin Ridley led the Jaguars in receiving yards last season, so it was no surprise when Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke said at a season-ending press conference that "We would love to have Calvin back.

Confusion about NFL's gambling policy extends to ownership - NBC Sports - Arthur Blank made a telling comment during Super Bowl week.

Report: Rams to hire Dave Ragone as quarterbacks coach - NBC Sports - The Rams are hiring former Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone as their quarterbacks coach, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: How solid is the cornerback room? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2024 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

Wiltfong: Report - Bears received ‘inquiries from teams’ regarding a Justin Fields trade - Windy City Gridiron - A recent report suggests the Bears haven’t shopped quarterback Justin Fields, but teams have inquired about his availability.

