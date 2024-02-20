Mocking the Mocks: Bears trade with the Patriots and go all offense

Normally, at this point in the offseason, I would have already checked out several mock drafts to see what they have the Chicago Bears doing. But things have become a bit stale this year because most everyone has the Bears doing the same QB-WR first-round combo with USC’s Caleb Williams at one and either Malik Nabers from LSU or Rome Odunze from Washington at nine.

However, this latest from NFL.com’s Chad Reuter went three rounds, so we get a look at another possible prospect, but he also had an interesting trade in the first round between the Bears and the New England Patriots. Reuter used the Packers-Jets trade package for Aaron Rodgers as a comp, and he has New England sending the third overall pick to Chicago for their ninth pick, plus the Pats’ added a 2024 fourth-rounder and a conditional 2025 pick for Justin Fields.

And here’s what he has the Bears doing in his mock.

Pick 1) Caleb Williams - USC · QB · Junior Williams’ combination of physical tools and natural feel for the position point to an excellent NFL career. Defensive coordinators will hate that even if they manage to disguise their coverages, Williams will patiently review his options on the move and gain yards as a runner if no targets are available.

No surprise here, as just about every national and local insider/reporter/analyst believes the Bears will draft Williams at one. We should find out Chicago’s plan in a few weeks.

But here’s where things get interesting...

Pick 3) Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ohio State · WR · Junior ﻿The Bears take the Patriots’ trade compensation package for Fields to get a future star receiver to make Williams’ transition to the NFL easier. Harrison has room to grow at the next level, but his size/speed combination, body control and elusiveness with the ball in his hands are already tough for corners to handle.

Harrison has been the consensus number-one receiver in this class for a while now, and at 6’4”, he’d be a perfect X to DJ Moore’s Z in the Windy City.

Chicago still has no second-round pick in this mock, but in the third they stay offense with Penn State tight end Theo Johnson.

There isn’t a write-up for Johnson on the mock, but right now he’s more a move tight end with the frame (6’6”, 257) to develop into a viable Y. He’s versatile and athletic and would be someone that Chicago offensive coordinator Shane Waldron would use in double tight end sets with Cole Kmet.

Does this triple dip on offense do anything for you guys? How about his trade package; does it seem fair?

And by the way, if you’re looking for a Williams-Odunze mocked to the Bears combo, that’s what Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has in his latest mock.