Chicago Bears finalize offensive coaching staff

All those concerns about Matt Eberflus's inability to attract good offensive coaches are long gone with the staff he, general manager Ryan Poles, and new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron have put together. Waldron may have been the first domino, but the Chicago Bears have added a solid group of experienced coaches from varying backgrounds.

Earlier today, the Bears officially announced these new coaching hires to go along with the previously announced hires of Waldron, defensive coordinator Eric Washington, and quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph.

Running backs coach Chad Morton

Wide receivers coach Chris Beatty

Offensive passing game coordinator Thomas Brown

Assistant running backs coach Jennifer King

Assistant offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling

Assistant quarterbacks and receivers coach Robbie Picazo

Five of these six were already reported on, with the only new one being Picazo, so here's some info on him.

He spent the 2023 season with the Seattle Seahawks as an offensive assistant after spending 2022 with the Houston Texans in the same role.

A former college quarterback at Stanford, Picazo earned an engineering degree and went right into coaching with his alma mater. He coached with the Cardinal from 2013-17 as an offensive assistant, mainly with the quarterbacks and wide receivers.

He then coached at Rice, where he served as their QB coach for two years and their running backs coach for two more.

And since I know nothing about Picazo besides his bio, I reached out to someone I knew would have some real insight into him.

Among league circles, Picazo is known as a "sharp guy" and a "potential riser," and the person I spoke with was genuinely excited about the situation he was entering on the Bears staff.

Between Waldron, Joseph, Brown, and Picazo, the Bears have built a solid coaching foundation to bring along whoever lines up under center in 2024.

Update: In addition to the new hires, the Bears also gave offensive line coach Chris Morgan a new title.