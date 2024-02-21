The Bear’s Den, February 21, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Falcons just became favorite to land Justin Fields in trade with Bears - Justin Fields’ odds to suit up for the Falcons in 2024 spiked on Tuesday. Here’s why:

NFL Draft: SEC prospects for Chicago Bears to consider at No. 9 - Here’s a look at three SEC prospects that could be available for the Bears come pick No. 9 in the 2024 NFL draft.

2024 NFL free agents who could help Bears offense – NBC Sports Chicago - In all likelihood, several of these NFL players will sign contract extensions or get franchise tags, but if they hit the free agent market, Bears GM Ryan Poles...

Bears hire Jennifer King as organization’s first female coach – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears hire Jennifer King, the organization’s first female coach in history

Schmitz: We Are Tracking Instagram Follows Now - Da Bears Blog - We have hit the point of the offseason where we are tracking whether the Chicago Bears’ current QB follows the team on his Instagram account. Nothing epitomizes the fanbase’s current state of limbo quite like this becoming a story last night.

Offseason outlook: Budding line must anchor Bears’ defense - 670 - The Chicago Bears have seen their defensive line emerge from a liability to a pleasant surprise, but this unit must become a great strength in 2024. That starts with key decisions ahead this offseason.

Justin Fields doesn’t follow who on Instagram? Business of Bears’ football can’t get here fast enough - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears general manager Ryan Poles will be at the center of the NFL world one week from Tuesday, holding court — publicly and privately — at the NFL Scouting Combine as he determines what the team will do at quarterback.

NFL salary cap cut candidates for all 32 teams: Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon among possibilities - The Athletic - As teams look to free up space for new roster additions, notable veterans could be on their way out.

Two men charged with murder in shooting at Chiefs parade - NBC Sports - One person was killed and more than 20 others were shot in last Wednesday’s mass shooting.

Bears to hire Jennifer King as offensive assistant - Chicago Sun-Times - King, who will become the first female assistant coach in Bears history, spent the last four seasons as the Commanders assistant running backs coach.

Bears would get break on property tax valuation under proposed ruling - Chicago Tribune - The proposed ruling increases the chances of the Bears building a $5 billion enclosed stadium complex in Arlington Heights

Chicago Bears reportedly hire Jennifer King, making her the first woman coach in the team’s history - CHGO - The Chicago Bears reportedly hired Jennifere King on Tuesday afternoon to become an assistant running backs coach.

NFL draft: Bears land dynamic QB-WR duo in Daniel Jeremiah’s mock 2.0 - The Bears “transform their offense” with their pair of top-10 picks in Daniel Jeremiah’s newest mock draft.

Could Bears keep Justin Fields, trade No. 1 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft? Four hypothetical deals - NFL.com - If the Bears decide to trade the No. 1 overall selection -- tying themselves to Justin Fields for at least the near future -- what kind of return could they net from a QB-needy team? Here are four hypothetical packages, including one that involves a recen

Wiltfong: Report - Bears hire Jennifer King as an offensive assistant coach - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears still haven’t officially announced the entire 2024 coaching staff, but here’s another report about a new hire.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: A new era begins at safety - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2024 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

Wiltfong's Mocking the Mocks: Bears trade with the Patriots and go all offense - Windy City Gridiron - This latest three round mock from NFL.com goes in an interesting direction.

NFL Draft: Breaking down J.J. McCarthy, Zak Zinter & other Wolverines - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll caught up with former Chicago Bears QB Coach John DeFilippo for her latest Making Monsters podcast.

