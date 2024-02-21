Justin Fields explains Bears' social media unfollow on podcast: ‘I just want it to be over’

If you thought Justin Fields was about to announce his trade on the St. Brown brothers’ podcast on The 33rd Team, you left disappointed.

But he did air some things out on other topics, including why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on Instagram and caused a firestorm.

And no, it’s not because he knows for sure what will happen to him — at least not from what he said — or hates the Bears. It’s because, like many of us, the constant discussion about what the Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick and whether or not they will trade him has gotten utterly exhausting.

“Man, why do people take social media so serious?” he joked before speaking on the topic. “I still mess with the Bears. I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL [on Instagram]. I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline.

“... Every Bears post, it’s either keep Fields, we want Fields, draft Caleb... I’m tired of hearing the talk.”

Justin Fields reveals to the St. Brown brothers why he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, via @The33rdTeamFB.



https://t.co/PVuPFC1Ivd pic.twitter.com/b8zPSPDxMM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2024

So are we, Justin. So are we.

Now, being on a podcast a lot of people will surely watch, Fields made sure to remain magnanimous about the situation and make clear he doesn’t want out of Chicago.

“Of course I want to stay,” he said. “I can’t see myself playing in another place. ... If it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. The city’s lit. The fans there, they’re great. The people — but it’s a business. I ain’t got no control over it. Whatever happens happens. I feel like the biggest thing with all this going on right now, I just want it to be over. Just let me know if I’m getting traded. Let me know if I’m staying.”

The message could be relayed within the next few weeks with the NFL Combine drawing nigh and the Bears getting an up-close look at which quarterback(s) they like best in the 2024 NFL Draft. Once they decide they’re keeping the No. 1 pick, Fields will likely be dealt in fairly short order as teams figure out their quarterback situation for next season, though there’s always a chance interested parties might wait to see if they can make moves in the draft first.

(Fields did mention one of his favorite places to play in the NFL so far has been Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, though the Steelers might not want him in return.)

Until then, we must endure with patience the hours of waiting. Fields, for his part, is just trying to tune out the noise until then.