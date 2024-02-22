Bear Bones: Chicago Bears Mock Draft 2.0

The Chicago Bears appear to have a decision made about the quarterback position soon, and if they follow the same timeline as last year’s big offseason trade, that decision should be made public before free agency opens.

But in the meantime, our Bear Bones crew of Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan will mock it as they see it with Chicago’s draft picks. Join them and special guest Jacob Infante for a brand new live mock draft on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel at 5:00 p.m. CT.

Keep in mind they follow a strict one-prospect-picked-per-mock rule to ensure it’s always a fresh conversation and we learn about as many players as possible.

You can watch their latest Bear Bones in the video embedded below or head over to 2nd City Gridiron to get in on the discussion with the fellas LIVE at 5:00 Chicago time!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

The podcast version is right here asap:

And you can check out their mock draft schedule in the Tweet below that will feature some heavy hitters!

Tune in today at 5 PM for our first mock draft on Bear Bones! @kdthompson5 and I have the mocks today but we have a star studded cast this offseason:



2/22 @jacobinfante24

3/14 @robertkschmitz

3/21 @dwcprodz

4/4 @PFF_Brad

4/18 @ButkusStats



Get excited #DaBears fans! https://t.co/v869UF0BXb — Mason West (@WestSportsPT) February 8, 2024

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so please subscribe where you get your pods!