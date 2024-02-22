2024 NFL Draft: Jared Verse scouting report

Had he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, Jared Verse likely would’ve been a first-round pick. After another strong year at Florida State, he seems like a lock in 2024.

Now, as a two-time first-team All-American with 31.5 career sacks at the collegiate level, Verse is heading to the pros as one of the most highly-touted defenders in this year’s class.

What exactly does Verse do well, though? Is there enough to like in his game to propel him to be the first edge rusher selected in a class that doesn’t have a consensus EDGE1? Let’s explore this by breaking down one of the top defenders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Games watched vs. LSU, 2022; vs. LSU, 2023; @ Florida, 2023; @ Clemson, 2023

Strengths

Production at the collegiate level is impressive

Rushes with a very high motor, and he combines effort with an ability to string moves together efficiently to get into opposing backfields

Offers a deep arsenal of pass-rushing moves like two-handed swipes, rips, arm-overs, swims and ghost moves

Accelerates well off the line of scrimmage with great athleticism and well-timed jumps out of his stance

Can rush effectively with his hand in the dirt or in a stand-up role

Flexible rusher who can turn the corner better than most while taking precise angles to the quarterback

Offers good situational awareness against the run, which improved over the course of his collegiate career

Developed better pad level in 2023

Weaknesses

Doesn’t seem like he’ll ever truly be an elite power rusher

Isn’t weak necessarily, but he doesn’t push the pocket incredibly well converting speed to power

Anchor strength setting the edge against the run is a bit hit or miss

At 6-foot-4 and about 250 pounds, he isn’t small but doesn’t have elite size or length, which can hurt him against bigger offensive tackles

Summary

Out of the consensus top three edge rushers in the 2024 NFL Draft — himself, Dallas Turner and Laiatu Latu — Verse seems to be the safest pick of the bunch.

An above-average athlete who plays with a sharp understanding of the edge rusher position and a relentless motor, Verse seems like a Day 1 starter for an NFL team. Though I like him a bit better as a 3-4 stand-up outside linebacker, I have no concerns about him fitting into a base 4-3 scheme, either.

Turner arguably has a higher athletic ceiling, and Latu arguably has more consistent tape over the last two years. With Turner’s inconsistency and Latu’s injury history, though, Verse currently has the slight edge as my top-rated edge rusher in the 2024 draft. He’s a first-round pick and is worthy of a top-15 selection.

Interested in more NFL Draft content? Consider joining my Patreon, where you’ll get access to exclusive content like audio clips of my prospect interviews, my small-school player rankings, my NFL Draft guide, exclusive Q&As, and more!