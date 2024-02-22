The Bear’s Den, February 22, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

The Justin Fields trade market: Which teams might be interested and what could Bears get? - The Athletic - The Bears have the first pick of the draft and other quarterbacks to consider, starting with USC’s Caleb Williams.

Justin Fields opens up on future with Chicago Bears after unfollowing the team on Instagram - CHGO - Justin Fields revealed on Wednesday why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on Instagram and where he would like to play next season

Caleb Williams best QB prospect in decade, per NFL draft expert – NBC Sports Chicago - This expert says the Bears have a chance to draft a better prospect than Joe Burrow or Trevor Lawrence.

What is the franchise tag, and how it affects Jaylon Johnson, Bears negotiations – NBC Sports Chicago - Each year great NFL players receive franchise tags, but what exactly does it all mean?

Offseason outlook: Bears have a strong linebacker corps - 670 - In an offseason of great fascination for the Bears, there’s at least one part of their roster that’s set in place. The Bears head into 2024 with stability at linebacker, a position they addressed last offseason.

Cook County officials: $124.7 million assessment for Bears' Arlington Heights proposed stadium site - Chicago Sun-Times - An expected property tax bill around $11 million is well above what team leaders were hoping to pay as they weigh the possibilities of building a dome either in the suburbs or along Chicago’s lakefront.

Bears QB Justin Fields eager for trade drama to end, tells team 'Let me know' - Chicago Sun-Times - As momentum seems to grow for the Bears to draft Caleb Williams and trade Fields, he says he wants to stay in Chicago.

Justin Fields unfollows the Chicago Bears on Instagram - Chicago Tribune - Quarterback Justin Fields made a podcast appearance this week and shed light on why he's not currently following the Chicago Bears on Instagram.

Justin Fields ‘tired’ of hearing Bears trade talk: ‘I just want it to be over’ - The Athletic - Quarterback Justin Fields caused a stir on social media when he recently unfollowed the Chicago Bears, but said Wednesday he was just trying to avoid football on his timeline amid speculation about whether the team will trade him this offseason.

NFL franchise tags: How they work in 2024, and players like Tee Higgins who could get tagged - SBNation.com - Let’s explain franchise tags in the NFL, and the players who might receive one in 2024.

2023 sports betting handle spikes to nearly $120 billion - NBC Sports - Sports betting is big business.

Cardinals part ways with VP of player personnel Quentin Harris - NBC Sports - The Cardinals have made a move in their front office.

A Scout’s Take: Should the Bears draft a wide receiver or sign one? - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel discusses some options at wide receiver for the Bears.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears finalize offensive coaching staff - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have announced all their new assistant offensive coaches.

Thompson: ‘I just want it to be over’ ~ Fields explains Bears social media unfollow - Windy City Gridiron - Justin Fields is just like the rest of us: he wants the discussion about the Chicago Bears and his own fate to be finished.

Berckes: Pulse Check - What do Bears Fans Think About QB1? - Windy City Gridiron - Bears fans weigh in on what they think will happen with the quarterback position this off-season

Dator: 4 Justin Fields suitors who should be interested in trade with Bears - SBNation.com - Who would want Justin Fields in a trade? What could the Bears get in return? Let’s dive in.

