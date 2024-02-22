What was your takeaway from the Bears’ coaches' press conferences?

Earlier today, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, defensive coordinator Eric Washington, and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron met the media at Halas Hall. In case you missed it, you can check out the stream in their Tweet above, but if you’re looking for a decision about their quarterback decision, just keep moving.

As expected, the status of Justin Fields and/or a trade was never broached. In fact, Waldon made it a point not to mention Fields or the possible first-overall draft pick, Caleb Williams. He did say what a unique opportunity it is for a team to have picks one and nine in the upcoming draft.

The media tried to get Waldron to tip something, but Chicago’s PR team had him well-prepared.

He did reference some traits he’d like from his quarterback, and there are already assumptions being made about which player he was specifically talking about, but in my opinion, it was just a generic response.

The head coach had a new look, but he was just as guarded as usual and didn’t give away any secrets either.

Eberflus did confirm that he’ll be calling the plays on defense, and he discussed what they looked for when hiring coordinators. “It’s really about being creative. You want to be creative and curious with the scheme and with the personnel that we have.”

He added, “It’s about being adaptable,” while making a point for his coordinators to be able to adjust on the fly during games.

While Washington has called plays previously, he said this year he “will do everything that the coordinator is doing without calling the defense,” but he’d stay ready just in case. “If he needs to hand that responsibility off to me temporarily or for a snap or two, be ready to follow up and to take that role on and make sure that we continue to move forward in the direction that we want to go in.”

Teams will head to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine in a few days, so we’re sure to get plenty of juicy nuggets, and then the early negotiation period for free agency opens on March 11.