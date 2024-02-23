NFL sets the 2024 Salary Cap at $255.4 million; a $30 million increase

The NFL sent this memo out announcing a mammoth increase to the 2024 salary cap. ​

The NFL announced today that the 2024 Salary Cap will be $255.4 million per club, with an additional $74 million per club payment for player benefits, which includes Performance Based Pay and benefits for retired players. Total 2024 player costs will be $329.4 million per club, or more than $10.5 billion league-wide. The unprecedented $30 million increase per club in this year’s Salary Cap is the result of the full repayment of all amounts advanced by the clubs and deferred by the players during the Covid pandemic as well as an extraordinary increase in media revenue for the 2024 season.

This is great news for pending free agents, and it could mean clubs will be able to keep some players they were anticipating losing. Big-ticket free agents like Chris Jones (Chiefs), Josh Allen (Jaguars), Tee Higgins (Bengals), and Justin Madubuike (Ravens), to name a few, could all find paths to stay with their current teams. Then again, they could leverage the market to maximize their contract with a new franchise.

More money to spend around the league will also mean the price tag for free agents could tick up slightly as their markets are increased.

The cap being set also locks in the franchise and transition tag numbers, so if the Chicago Bears were to go that route for cornerback Jaylon Johnson, the franchise tag would be $19,802,000, and the transition tag would be $17,215,000.

The new cap figure also locks in the fifth-year option amount for quarterback Justin Fields at a fully guaranteed $25,664,000 if the Bears pick it up.

Over The Cap currently has the Bears with the third most 2024 cap space available at $80,396,157 and the fourth most effective cap space at $68,261,422. Effective cap space is how much space a team will have after they have their projected rookie class locked up and at least 51 players under contract.

While all 32 franchises benefit from an increased cap, the Bears are in a good position to attack more of their needs now.

Free agency is going to be a fun ride, and it’ll get started in 17 days.