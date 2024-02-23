The Bear’s Den, February 23, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Shane Waldron doesn’t tip hand on Bears’ Justin Fields-Caleb Williams decision – NBC Sports Chicago - As the Bears’ franchise-defining quarterback decision looms, new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron didn’t tip his hand on where he stands in the Justin...

Shane Waldron press conference: New Bears coach on playcalling – NBC Sports Chicago - Shane Waldron and Geno Smith led the NFL with five fourth quarter game-winning drives last year. Drew Lock had another working as the backup QB.

Mike Greenberg believes Justin Fields knows he won’t return to Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - ESPN’s Mike Greenberg believes Bears’ Justin Fields knows he won’t return to Chicago

Chicago Bears press conference: Matt Eberflus announces promotion – NBC Sports Chicago - The coach also helped the Bears hire Shane Waldron as the new offensive coordinator.

Bears’ head coach Matt Eberflus rocks new beard – NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus introduced offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and defensive coordinator Eric Washington to the Chicago media Thursday afternoon

Bears’ goal is to ‘build the best pass rush in football’ - 670 - New Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington set a high standard and made a bold proclamation Thursday at his introductory press conference at Halas Hall.

Bears 'disappointed' after Board of Review blocks lower Arlington Heights property tax bill - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ looming property tax bill of close to $11 million leaves team brass looking elsewhere as they work toward breaking ground on a long-coveted dome.

Bears once again stars of NFL combine as interest surges in Caleb Williams, Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Everyone will want to talk to general manager Ryan Poles as teams make record-breaking offers for the No. 1 pick and feel out what it would take to land Fields.

Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington sees opportunity knocking - Chicago Sun-Times - The new defensive coordinator is confident he can make a difference even though Matt Eberflus will be calling plays. “I will do everything that a coordinator is doing without actually calling the defense,” Washington said.

Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron won't tip his hand about plans - Chicago Sun-Times - Waldron claimed his offense would work for either Fields or a draft choice. The Bears, though, are hiring him to coach one and not the other. And there’s no question the Bears job was attractive because of the No. 1 pick.

Bears Halas Intrigue podcast: On Justin Fields and his new coordinator - Chicago Sun-Times - As always, the focus is on the Bears quarterback situation.

Shane Waldron: New Chicago Bears OC dodges talking about QB - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron evaded giving answers on the quarterback debate like Justin Fields evades defenders as he takes off from the pocket.

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington eager to make his mark - Chicago Tribune - As a resource for coach Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington is hoping to "build the best pass rush in football."

NFL beat writer mock draft 2024: Trades shake up top 10 picks and QB landscape - The Athletic - With our beat writers running the show, two teams traded up for quarterbacks in the top 10, while another made its move for Justin Fields.

Top takeaways from the Chicago Bears coordinators: Shane Waldron highlights his offensive scheme while Eric Washington praises the defensive line - Chicago Bears coordinators Shane Waldron and Eric Washington met the media for the first time on Thursday. Here are some of the top takeaways from their press conferences.

Hall of Famer Steve McMichael remains hospitalized - NBC Sports - There was hope Hall of Famer Steve McMichael would return home Thursday.

