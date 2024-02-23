Analyst’s intriguing Hall-of-Fame comp for Caleb Williams should excite Bears fans

Like Thanos, Caleb Williams is starting to feel inevitable for the Chicago Bears, who own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While nothing is certain as yet, the chance to draft one of the better quarterback prospects to come out of the draft in the last decade feels hard to pass up.

Of course, there’s a segment of Bears fans who must be tired of constantly hearing about how Williams is the “next Patrick Mahomes” when, in reality, there’s only one of those guys. The ability to simply throw the ball in similar ways to Mahomes doesn’t mean Williams’ career arc will mirror the Chiefs’ star quarterback in any way.

So Nate Tice of The Athletic made a different college player comparison for Williams – one who also had a Hall-of-Fame career as one of the most prolific passers in history.

Purdue-era Drew Brees.

Strictly as prospects, there are quite some similarities in terms of frame, arm strength and even creation ability between Caleb Williams and Drew Brees when he was coming out of Purdue. pic.twitter.com/HjdzyqkZw3 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 22, 2024

As someone who actually watched a good deal of Brees in college – Dad is a Purdue alum – that comp feels…oddly apt.

While Williams has better arm strength, the pre-shoulder-injury version of Brees was no soft-tosser. As Tice points out, you can find some pretty intriguing off-platform throws on Brees’ old tape that at least passably remind you of what this year’s presumptive No. 1 pick can do. Also, they move in a similar way in the pocket, both in their basic footwork and in some of their escapes from pressure.

Weirdly enough, Brees was just as much of a threat with his legs as Williams was in college, especially in his final two years, though we don’t think of that being a big part of his game.

In fact, even some of their “hero ball” mistakes look the same, which offers hope that Williams can shelve some of his worse tendencies at the professional level. Like Williams, Brees wasn’t exactly playing with an all-star team down in West Lafayette and sometimes had to press in order to make things happen. But he certainly ended up alright, especially once Sean Payton got his hands on him.

Again, none of this is to say that Williams is destined to be a Hall-of-Famer. In fact, most of the players we say that about never reach those heights. But if you’re looking for reasons to hope Williams can be an even better pro than he was in college, one can see examples of highly touted players who did just that.

If nothing else, you can set the Mahomes comps aside for a second and break out the “Breesus” ones. On the bright side: when’s the last time you heard a potential Bears quarterback compared to guys like that?

Of course, it hardly matters whether you compare Williams to Mahomes, Brees, Aaron Rodgers or any other great quarterback as long as he performs as expected. He’s more than likely going to be wearing a Chicago uniform here soon, so he’d better be that good.