Chicago Bears add two more assistant coaches

Earlier this week, the Chicago Bears announced a few new offensive coaches for the 2024 season, and today they filled the staff out with two more. Ryan Griffin was hired to work with the quarterbacks and receivers, and Bryan Bing joins as the assistant defensive line coach.

This is Griffin’s first coaching gig after playing quarterback in the NFL from 2013 through 2022, and he’s not to be confused with the tight end with the same name, who played for the Bears in 2022.

His only regular season action came with the Buccaneers in 2019 when he appeared in a couple of games, and he received a Super Bowl ring as the Buccaneers’ third-stringer following the 2020 season. A few months ago, he signed to play for the Skorpions Varese in the Italian Football League, but instead, he’ll begin his coaching career in the Windy City.

Bing coached collegiately from 2016 through 2022, and last season, he was a defensive assistant with the Colts as part of the Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows program. He fills the role vacated by Justin Hinds, Chicago’s previous assistant d-line coach, who left to become Seahawks’ defensive line coach.