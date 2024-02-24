Mocking the Mocks: The Athletic has the Bears making two trades

The latest mock draft from The Athletic is their beat writer mock, and Chicago Bears’ beat writer Adam Jahns handled things for the Monsters of the Midway. Trades were permitted among the 32 mock general managers, and Jahns pulled two off for the Bears.

The quarterback decision was front and center of his mock, and he sent Chicago’s Justin Fields to the New England Patriots for their third-round pick (68 overall).

Do you think a third-rounder is too light for Fields?

We’ve heard reports from some of the national insiders that the market for Fields could be as high as a first if a few teams get involved, but this was the best Jahns could get. And apparently, he shopped Fields around a little.

We held our annual beat writer mock draft yesterday at The Athletic.



Here’s a leaked message from the Steeler war room.



Read here for more: https://t.co/vXHbJ4aq9Q pic.twitter.com/nId3qt4U28 — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) February 22, 2024

With the first overall pick in The Athletic mock draft, Jahns went with USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

It’s a new era in Chicago. It’s difficult to see the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles passing on a quarterback with the first pick two years in a row. As tempting as it would be to acquire a haul of draft picks, it’s important to highlight and evaluate why Williams would be worth that much draft capital in the first place. Poles will do that. He played an important role in the Chiefs’ draft evaluation of Patrick Mahomes as Kansas City’s college scouting director in 2017. In Williams, the Bears get a QB with rare gifts. They also get to reset their books and project more for the future with a rookie quarterback under contract.

With the top three wideouts off the board when the Bears were on the clock at nine, Jahns and the Bears moved down to 12 in a trade with the Denver Broncos. The Denver beat sent 12 overall, their third-rounder in 2024 (76th), and a 2025 fourth-round pick to move up for Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.

And at 12, he had the Bears drafting Florida State edge Jared Verse.

The idea of pairing a proven, highly paid defensive end in Sweat with a young, promising rookie is very appealing. In Verse, the Bears get a pass rusher who fits the long, fast and physical profile that coach Matt Eberflus wants for his defensive players. But Verse also plays with the relentless effort and energy that fits the Bears’ no-loafing identity. His rise from the University of Albany to Florida State will resonate with the Bears, too.

What are your thoughts on this mock and the trade compensation? Would you be fine if the actual draft fell this way?