Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: Will there be another splash at defensive line?

The Chicago Bears signed three defensive linemen in 2023 free agency, they inked a high-priced edge during training camp, and then they swung a huge trade for another in October, so what could general manager Ryan Poles have up his sleeve this year?

Matt Eberflus’ defense improved as the 2023 season progressed, partly because he took over play-calling, partly because the players started to get more comfortable within the scheme, but also because adding a Pro Bowl talent off the edge made everyone a little better.

We saw ‘Flus blitz more than expected last season, but he still runs predominately zone-based coverages, so he’d rather pressure be generated by his front four (when he’s not dropping them into coverage).

“We are going to be a team that generates pressures with our front four,” defensive coordinator Eric Washington said at his introductory press conference. “We’re going to build the best pass rush in football.”

The Bears have a few obvious needs this offseason (WR, C, S), but signing a defensive lineman seems to be in the cards.

Defensive ends

Montez Sweat - Signed through 2027 - I knew Sweat was a good player when the Bears made the trade, but he exceeded my expectations while making his first Pro Bowl. He set the edge in the run game and racked up six sacks, 14 QB hits, and three passes defended in 9 games in Chicago.

Yannick Ngakoue - Free agent - The Bears did not get the type of production they were hoping for when they signed Ngakoue to a $10.5 million deal. He missed the last four games of the season with a broken foot, and wherever he lands in 2024, his price tag will likely come down.

DeMarcus Walker - Signed through 2025 - Walker was able to play both inside and outside his first year in Chicago, and he finished strong down the stretch after Ngakoue’s injury. He’s paid like a starter, but with the way the Bears rotate their d-linemen, they could certainly bring him off the bench if they land an upgrade at defensive end.

Rasheem Green - Free agent - Green was a serviceable reserve, and I could see him returning on another one-year deal after the market settles down.

Dominique Robinson - Signed through 2025 - Through two years, the athletic Robinson has yet to make an impact. He was inactive for six games and failed to scratch the stat sheet in four others.

Khalid Kareem - Signed through 2024 - The Bears signed Kareem to a reserve/futures contract after he spent most of 2023 on their practice squad.

Daniel Hardy - Signed through 2024 - Hardy is another reserve/futures guy from their practice squad.

Defensive tackles

Andrew Billings - Signed through 2025 - Billings ate up blocks, collapsed the pocket, and was a rock in the middle of the Bears’ defense, which is why they signed him to a two-year extension in November.

Gervon Dexter Sr. - Signed through 2026 - Dexter saw reps at both DT spots for the Bears, and he was occasionally used off the edge. His power and athleticism flashed, and the future looks bright for him.

Zacch Pickens - Signed through 2026 - He had a quiet rookie year but was part of the rotation in all 17 games.

Justin Jones - Free agent - If the Bears don’t make a big splash at DT, I’d like to see Jones return. He led the team with 17 QB hits, and his 4.5 sacks were second. He’d provide some veteran insurance while Dexter and Pickens continued to improve.

Michael Dwumfour - Signed through 2024 - The Bears signed Dwumfour to a reserve/futures deal after he spent the last couple of months of the season on their practice squad. Chicago is his seventh NFL stop since being a UDFA in 2021.

2024 Outlook: The Bears could pass on free agency and stick with what they have on the roster, but it sure feels like they have one big move to make. They saved about $20 million in cap space by cutting Cody Whitehair and Eddie Jackson, so perhaps Poles will allocate that over to Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter or Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones.

There’s been some recent smoke about the Bears having an interest in the 29-year-old Hunter, and the 29-year-old Jones would give the Bears an elite three-technique defensive tackle.

Pro Football Focus believes the Bears are a good fit for Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard.

Greenard has super long arms and is a good lateral athlete who can hold up well at the point of attack while demonstrating a deeper bag of pass-rush moves in 2023. He brings a motor that Chicago is looking for, and the Bears could further solidify one of the best run defenses in the NFL while also adding pass-rush juice.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old has 22 sacks in the last three seasons (35 games), and he should be significantly cheaper than Hunter’s asking price.

The Jets’ Bryce Huff (DE), New England’s Josh Uche (DE), Indy’s Grover Stewart (DT), and Houton’s Sheldon Rankins (DT) are a few other free agent possibilities.

The draft is an option, and depending on how the board falls, an edge could be the top player on Poles’ board when they are up at nine, which would mean Jared Verse, Dallas Turner, or Laiatu Latu, depending on Chicago’s grades.

The top defensive tackle in the draft is Byron Murphy II from Texas, but nine is probably too rich for this position. Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton is another top prospect, but a January surgery may drop him down some boards.

There’ll likely be some defensive linemen added late in the draft or as undrafted free agents,

Looking for a deep pull for the 2024 NFL Draft? Deshawn McCarthy is an edge rusher from D2 East Stroudsburg.



31 career sacks in 4 seasons played. Quick off the ball, powerful at the LOS. You want D2 guys to look the way he did in college. #LateRoundGems pic.twitter.com/50J2jnmpEc — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 14, 2024

What would you like to see the Bears do on the d-line this offseason?