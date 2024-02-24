The Bear’s Den, February 24, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

O’Brien: Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould new head football coach at Rolling Meadows - Chicago Sun-Times - Gould replaces Sam Baker, who held the job for four seasons. He met with Rolling Meadows players Friday morning.

Robbie Gould reportedly named new head football coach at suburban high school – NBC Sports Chicago - Gould, who retired from the NFL in December, spent 11 seasons in Chicago, which culminated in him becoming the team’s all-time leading scorer.

Chicago Bears make 2 new additions to coaching staff - WGN-TV - The Bears hired Ryan Griffin to be an offensive assistant, who will primarily work with quarterbacks and wide receivers, and Bryan Bing to be their new assistant defensive line coach.

Mayer: Bears hire assistant coaches Griffin, Bing - ChicagoBears.com - Griffin was a quarterback who spent time with the Saints (2013-14) and Buccaneers (2015-22), primarily on their practice squads or as a third-stringer. He appeared in one regular-season NFL game, completing 2 of 4 passes for 18 yards on one drive for Tampa Bay in a 2019 contest against the Colts. Griffin entered the NFL with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent from Tulane.

NFL’s salary cap rise gives Bears even more room to operate - 670 The Score - The NFL announced its salary cap number for 2024 at $255.4 million, a significant rise of $30 million that is good news for the Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles in this pivotal offseason.

Coleman: Kevin Warren presented with pair of awards over Super Bowl weekend - ChicagoBears.com - He was recognized with two prestigious awards – the Minorities in Sports Business Recognition on Feb. 8 and the Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Award on Feb. 10

Daniel Jeremiah explains why Bears can’t pass up on Caleb Williams - Bears Wire USA Today - “I lean heavily in favor of taking Caleb Williams,” Jeremiah said on a recent conference call previewing the NFL Scouting Combine. “Unless you have got the offer of all offers, which is a combination of picks and players that it’s literally too good to turn down. It would have to blow me away to move off of that pick.

Breer: Framework of a Justin Fields trade could be in place next week – NBC Sports Chicago - “I’d expect, whatever the plan is, the execution really starts going next week,” Breer said on ESPN 1000. “I think the bones of it [a trade] could be there next week. The bones of a trade could be in place next week.”

Bears are nearing key decision on Jaylon Johnson - 670 The Score - Professional athletes are often willing to bet on themselves in contract years, but few manage to win their wagers like Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson did this past season.

What Bears CB Jaylon Johnson would make on the franchise tag in 2024 - Bears Wire USA Today - General manager Ryan Poles made it clear that Johnson isn’t going anywhere, which means he’s confident in the two sides agreeing to a long-term extension or having the franchise tag as insurance.

Eric Washington has lofty standard for Chicago Bears defense - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - New Chicago Bears defensive coordinator sees a chance to build an elite pass rush like they had very early in his coaching career in Chicago.

Hajduk’s Fast Facts: Bears DC Eric Washington - ChicagoBears.com - New Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington sits down with ChicagoBears.com to answer some rapid-fire questions, including his favorite Bears player he coached, the toughest player to game plan for and more.

Hajduk’s Fast Facts: Bears OC Shane Waldron - ChicagoBears.com - New Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron sits down with ChicagoBears.com to answer some rapid-fire questions, including who his favorite athlete was growing up, what he’s excited to see in Chicago and more.

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Rome Odunze, Washington - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Breaking down University of Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 NFL draft: Miami Safety Kamren Kinchens Scouting Report - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Here’s a look at the scouting report for Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens.

Steve McMichael: Chicago Bears great remains hospitalized - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael was spending at least another night in the hospital after his family hoped he would return home on Thursday, publicist Betsy Shepherd said.

Finley: NFL sets salary cap at $255.4 million, the biggest leap in league history - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are projected to have $80.4 million in cap space to spend this offseason, which ranks third in the NFL, per OvertheCap.com.

Biggs’ Mini NFL mock draft: Who might Chicago Bears take at No. 9? - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles will have no shortage of options with two of the top nine picks in the NFL draft. A look at how the top 10 might fall entering the combine.

More taxpayer money benefits pro sports owners amid ‘stadium construction wave’ - Chicago Tribune - Elected leaders continue to shower tax revenues on stadium and arena projects with the aim of recruiting or keeping teams and boosting local economies.

Chicago Bears ‘disappointed’ despite tax break on proposed stadium site - Chicago Tribune - The Cook County Board of Review lowered the 2023 assessment for the former Arlington International Racecourse to $125 million from $192 million.

Dolphins expected to release veteran CB Xavien Howard; Miami parts ways with pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah - NFL.com - Miami is expected to release Xavien Howard before the start of the league year, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager reported, per sources. On Friday, the Dolphins released edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah.

Wiltfong: NFL sets the 2024 Salary Cap at $255.4 million; a $30 million increase - Windy City Gridiron - A huge salary cap increase for the NFL!

Thompson: Analyst’s intriguing Hall-of-Fame comp for Caleb Williams should excite Bears fans - Windy City Gridiron - Tired of the Patrick Mahomes comps for Caleb Williams? One analyst has another Hall-of-Famer Bears fans can use as a reference point for their probable quarterback of the future.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears add two more assistant coaches - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have hired two more assistants, one on each side of the ball.

