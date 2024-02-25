2024 NFL Draft interview: LSU DL Mekhi Wingo

After three seasons of dominant tape at the SEC level, LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo is ready to make the jump to the NFL.

Wingo was a second-team All-SEC defender and a third-team All-American in 2022. Between his two seasons at LSU and his freshman season at Missouri, he finishes his collegiate career with 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for a loss and 98 total tackles. He specialized as one of the most athletic interior defenders in college football, battle-tested against some of the top offensive linemen in college football.

Windy City Gridiron spoke with Wingo about his defensive versatility, coming back to Missouri to defeat his former team, what he’s looking forward to during the Combine, and more.

JI: LSU’s used you all over the defensive line. How does rushing off the edge refine your arsenal rushing along the interior? Is there anything translatable there?

MW: Yes, definitely. Rushing off the edge, usually you’re going to get the better athletes. Our guys, our premier athletes on the offensive line are our offensive tackles. Being able to go outside and go against [left tackle] Will Campbell [and right tackle] Emery Jones, those guys definitely present different challenges that obviously guys aren’t as athletic on the inside. Being able to work your moves on them, obviously, they’re gonna work on the inside, but obviously on the inside, moves come a little quicker, you have to do things a little quicker. I think just being able to kick out and going inside, they go hand-in-hand. Being more versatile has helped my game tremendously.

JI: Your athleticism is another thing that stands out to me on tape. What goes into maintaining that high level of first-step acceleration?

MW: Honestly, just keying the man and keying the ball; he moves, you move. That’s something I’ve gotten better at, and I can continue to get better at it and time my snap even more. That’s a part of my game that I work on. I pride myself on being able to get off the ball quick and get in the blockers’ bodies before they’re able to get into mine.

JI: This year, you had the chance to go back to Mizzou as an opponent and beat them on their home field. What did that win mean to you, especially considering the season they went on to have?

MW: Missouri’s a really good football team; they definitely presented a lot of challenges for us. It was so great to go back home and get the win. I had about 80 people on my ticket list that week, a lot of people that didn’t get a chance to see me play down to LSU, or maybe they missed me when I was at Mizzou. They all came down to watch me, so it was a tremendous feeling, especially just being on the field again, with all my guys, that’s some of my best friends I’ve talked to every day. It was good to see them again, and I’m glad they had a good season.

JI: I moved to Creve Coeur, and it’s been really cool to see the St. Louis area represented on big stages more lately. It feels like it’s a hotbed for talent right now.

MW: Definitely. It means a lot to be able to represent the state of Missouri and in my hometown of St. Louis. There was a point they said St. Louis kids don’t turn out, or they go to these places, and they’re not doing what they’re supposed to. It just feels good to be able to go to a premier program like LSU or the University of Missouri and show we can be successful at this level and get a chance to go to the next level and be successful, as well.

JI: You have the Combine coming up, what are you looking forward to most out of that week?

MW: I’m feeling really good. I’m not letting it stress me out too much. I’m just ready to go out there and compete and show my lateral movement, show my explosiveness. I just want to show that what shows up on tape matches in my tests.

JI: How have the communications with teams been for you in the pre-draft process?

MW: That’s going really good. A numerous amount of teams have reached out, and we have had some really good conversations about how they see me, what they think I can work on in my game, so the conversations have gone really well.

JI: That’s gotta be cool to be speaking directly with NFL teams.

MW: Definitely. It’s been my dream since I was 8 years old to play in the National Football League, so most of these teams like my game, and they’re reaching out, it’s an honor obviously.

JI: How do you spend your free time outside of football?

MW: I like to spend a lot of time with my family, being around them, playing spades cooking, eating good and chilling, relaxing, watching TV. That’s how I like spend my free time.

JI: What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

MW: Favorite home cooked meal...my mom, she makes some good macaroni [and cheese]. She makes her some real good cabbage, and any protein can go with it. She can make a meatloaf, she can make some turkey wings. Any protein, I’m good to go.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

MW: You’ll be getting a guy who’s gonna give you maximum effort day in day out, play in and play out. You could trust me; I’m a guy who’s gonna push the pocket, get after to the quarterback. I’m also going to be stalling the run game and get TFLs and create negative yardage plays.

