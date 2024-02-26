The Bear’s Den, February 26, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

You want the Justin Fields rumor mill to give it a rest? Too bad — here comes the Combine. - Chicago Sun-Times - What the Bears will do with the quarterback and the No. 1 overall pick figure to dominate the proceedings.

2024 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's pre-NFL Scouting Combine conference call - What similarities does Daniel Jeremiah see between Patrick Mahomes and Caleb Williams? How much would the Giants and Raiders have to part with in a trade up for a QB? The NFL Network draft guru tackled those questions and more during a conference call on

Bears legend Steve McMichael leaves hospital after 8-day stay - Chicago Sun-Times - McMichael’s body responded well to medication for MRSA.

Caleb Williams, Justin Fields and other top stories to follow at the NFL combine - The Athletic - The NFL descends on Indianapolis this week to observe the draft’s top prospects and also lay the groundwork for next month’s free agency.

Bears coordinators Shane Waldron, Eric Washington focused on adaptability: 5 takeaways - The Athletic - We met the new Bears coordinators on Thursday and learned a little about their philosophies, as well as Matt Eberflus’ process to hire them.

Chicago Bears mock draft: Ryan Poles trades back for Brock Bowers – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears add a second-round draft pick in this NFL mock draft, too.

Hughes: For Sanity’s Sake, Here’s Hoping this is My Last Justin Fields Column - Da Bears Blog - When the Bears drafted Justin Fields in 2021, I didn’t care.

Infante’s 2024 NFL Draft interview: LSU DL Mekhi Wingo - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst interviews one of the best defensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft.

How NFL teams can navigate intangibles of QB evaluation, starting with Bears at No. 1 - The Athletic - Caleb Williams and other top QB prospects are about to go through the wringer at the NFL combine. We asked former execs about the process.

Eric Bieniemy says he chose not to stay with the Commanders - NBC Sports - Bieniemy expresses various thoughts in an email to ESPN.

Rams hiring former Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai - NBC Sports - After things ended poorly for him with the Eagles, assistant coach Sean Desai is hoping for a fresh start with the Rams.

Competition Committee discussed XFL kickoff, will hold further discussions this week - NBC Sports - One of the issues the NFL Competition Committee will deal with this offseason is the future of the kickoff and those discussions include the possibility of taking a page from the XFL.

Robert Saleh is skipping the Scouting Combine, again - NBC Sports - Some coaches see the value in personally attending the Scouting Combine. Some don’t. Jets coach Robert Saleh remains in the “don’t” category.

Polling Place: Who was the 1985 Bears' best D-lineman? - Chicago Sun-Times - The most votes went to Richard Dent, though Dan Hampton “won” the comments section.

Wiltfong: 2024 NFL Scouting Combine - Schedule, how to watch, participants, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s everything you need to know for the NFL Combine.

Wiltfong's Mocking the Mocks: The Athletic has the Bears making two trades - Windy City Gridiron - The Athletic’s beat writer mock had the Chicago Bears going in an interesting direction.

A Scout’s Take on the History of the Annual NFL Scouting Combine - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel shares some thoughts about the early years of the NFL Combine.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover - Will there be another splash at DL? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2024 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

