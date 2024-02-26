Chicago Bears hire Matt Pees as defensive analyst

On Monday morning, the Chicago Bears announced another new member of their 2024 coaching staff, defensive analyst-advance/special projects Matt Pees.

Per the team’s bio, Pees last worked with the Atlanta Falcons from 2021-23 as a defensive assistant, and from 2018-19, he was with the Tennessee Titans as a quality control coach. Between those two NFL gigs, he was the head football coach at Findlay High School in Ohio.

During the 2023 season in Atlanta, Pees spent time assisting with the linebackers.

Matt’s father is longtime NFL coach Dean Pees, who retired from coaching following the 2022 season with the Falcons.

This new title for Matt Pees is similar to the senior defensive analyst title held by Phil Snow last season with the Bears, and Snow is currently not listed on the Bears site. However, no official announcement of Snow’s status on Matt Eberflus’ 2024 staff has been announced.