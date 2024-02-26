Pre Combine Rumors (repeat, RUMORS) surrounding Justin Fields and the number one pick

The NFL Combine is upon us, and as several NFL insiders have mentioned, expect the rumor mill fire to get stoked with plenty of flammable objects.

This is going to be Ryan Poles’ first major opportunity to really discuss potential trades with other teams while the workouts take place. They’ll talk at restaurants, they’ll talk in suites at Lucas Oil Stadium, they’ll talk in the bathroom, late at night at the hotel bar, anywhere there’s a chance, they’ll be conversations.

It’s the event that really kicks off the 2024 season, sure, the league year hasn’t started for a few weeks, but this is where we will most likely hear the first time Ryan Poles’ tips his hand and Bears’ fans start getting an idea of what is really going to go down at quarterback.

I think we are far enough down the road to share some of the things I’ve heard about the situation and where this all stands before we start getting some meat on the bone.

Let’s start with Justin Fields.

I’ve stated for a while in columns and on podcasts that I expect the Bears to move on from Justin Fields. I have heard for several weeks that the Bears, as an organization, are not comfortable paying Justin Fields any kind of extension he would demand ($42-$50 million a year) and that the 5th year option even has given them pause.

Have I heard the Bears 100% want to move on from Fields? No, I have not. But if the financial aspect is accurate, it’s hard to marry the two together.

Keep in mind, from David Mulugheta’s perspective (Fields’ agent), if the Bears pass on C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels with the idea of keeping Justin Fields, that gives him significant bargaining power to talk about the QBs the Bears passed up in favor of Fields. He would easily be clearing the Daniel Jones contract in Chicago.

I do not have a read on what teams are truly in on Justin Fields, and suggesting teams here would merely be connecting dots like many others have. I have heard enough from people surrounding other teams that I don’t know if Fields is going to have a robust market like it’s been portrayed by some of the top NFL insiders. All it takes is two teams to get in a bidding war for that to change and there’s always a possibility that teams are putting out smokescreens of their own, but from what I’m hearing, I have a really hard time imagining that a first is at all attainable. I know fans are assuming he will land a second round pick with additional capital attached, but I’m not certain. I think if Ryan Poles lands a second round pick (in 2024 or 2025) he’s done quite well for himself. I think it’s possible the final trade of Fields would be something more like a 2024 three and a 2025 four or a 2024 four and a 2025 two, something like that.

If I had to take a guess (hear me? A guess!), I’ll say Justin Fields to the New England Patriots for 68 and a 2025 conditional pick (probably in the 4th/3rd round area).

I believe, whatever happens with the number one pick, the Chicago Bears will have a rookie quarterback on their roster, and one they select in the top ten of the draft. I do not believe they will move off the number one pick, but that’s going to depend on the final assessment of Ryan Poles and the QB position.

I’ve heard the Chicago Bears do love the physical gifts of Caleb Williams, but even Poles mentioned about “getting to know the person” in his press conference at the end of the year and they haven’t had the opportunity to do that yet with any of these QBs. They are doing their due diligence on all of them, and they’ll start meeting with them at the combine this week.

I’ve also heard the Bears are intrigued by Jayden Daniels and JJ McCarthy. I haven’t heard any connections to Drake Maye yet, but wait a couple of days, and I’m sure there’ll be one soon enough.

It is my belief that the Bears should select their QB1 no matter what. No draft capital is worth settling on a QB. If they assess that Drake Maye is QB1, by all means, trade down to 2. If they believe JJ McCarthy is QB1, trade down to 6. I believe the assessment will be that Caleb Williams is the top QB on the board and the Bears will take him at one, but if Ryan Poles comes to a different conclusion, he may choose to maneuver that pick.

I think anyone who attempts to say, “The Bears are 100% taking Caleb Williams,” is wrong, even if they have connections to Halas Hall, because that assessment isn’t finished. By the same token, if someone says, “The Bears are 100% not drafting Caleb Williams,” that statement is also wrong.

Finally, Peter King made some noise last night, saying that “the wind is blowing” the Bears will trade the number one pick. Peter is excellent at taking the information he’s heard and turning it into “informed speculation.” So seeing his statement, even with his “I know nothing” is still one to raise an eyebrow. I can tell you, with certainty, from as good of a source as possible, that Peter King’s statement was not informed speculation and it definitely did not come from Ryan Poles. Again, my source isn’t saying that Peter King is wrong, he’s stating that he knows what’s behind King’s statement and it’s his opinion, and not based on anything Peter is sourcing.

From everything I’ve heard, the bottom line is that I truly believe that the Bears are heading down a road that will end in them trading Justin Fields and drafting a QB, most likely Caleb Williams. That’s no different than several of the big dogs have said on national TV, but at this point, that’s all anyone can say for certain.

That gets you set for a wild week in Indianapolis. Buckle up!