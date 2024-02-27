The Bear’s Den, February 27, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Bears NFL Draft big board: Players to watch for all first-round scenarios - The Athletic - The Bears will have a lot of good players to consider with the first and ninth picks. They’ll see them up close this week at the combine.

NFL free agency rankings 2024: Top 10 players at each position - The Athletic - The wide receiver class is diverse, and there’s depth if you need a pass rusher, but the cornerback group is awfully thin up top.

Peter King believes the Bears will trade the No. 1 overall pick - Bears Wire - Could the Bears trade the No. 1 pick for a second straight year? That’s what NBC Sports’ Peter King believes.

Full 7-round Bears 2024 mock draft: Pre-NFL Scouting Combine - The Bears trade the No. 1 pick and focus on long-term team building in this latest mock draft ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL Combine: 13 first-round prospects Chicago Bears should be watching - Bears Wire - The Bears have a pair of top-10 picks in the NFL draft. Here are the notable prospects they should be watching at the NFL Combine:

Caleb Williams not throwing at combine won’t impact Bears’ QB evaluation – NBC Sports Chicago - Caleb Williams won’t throw at the NFL Scouting Combine, but that’s unlikely to matter to Ryan Poles and the Bears. This week is their first of many...

Why 2024 NFL Combine important for Bears’ Caleb Williams choice – NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles, Matt Eberlus and the rest of their staffs will be gathering lots of intel this week in Indianapolis

Why Robbie Gould says he took head coaching job in Rolling Meadows – NBC Sports Chicago - Robbie Gould is returning to football in the Chicago area, this time as a coach, but what was behind his switch from playing professionally to coaching high...

Don’t expect clarity from Bears GM Ryan Poles about QB quandary — yet - Chicago Sun-Times - Justin Fields is ready for an answer. So are Bears fans. To expect general manager Ryan Poles to offer one during the NFL Scouting Combine week, though, would be foolish.

Rolling Meadows hires Robbie Gould as football coach - Chicago Tribune - Robbie Gould, a fan favorite as kicker for the Chicago Bears, has been named the head football coach at Rolling Meadows.

NFL says injury rate on hip-drop tackles is 20-25 times that of other tackles - NBC Sports - Hip-drop tackles are much more dangerous than other tackles, according to the NFL executive in charge of health and safety issues.

Kirk Cousins posts video of a football workout on a tennis court - NBC Sports - The Scouting Combine a/k/a Tampering Central opens tomorrow.

Zimmerman: Pre-Combine Rumors surrounding Chicago Bears, Justin Fields, NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - As we head to the all-important combine, here’s some things that have been floating in NFL circles

Chicago Bears hire Matt Pees as defensive analyst - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have added another new hire to the coaching staff.

