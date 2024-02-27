Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Draft Polls: The quarterback decision

The Chicago Bears quarterback conundrum has been an inescapable and exhausting topic among our fans. There’s seemingly a new report, opinion, or rumor shared almost every day, and with the NFL Combine underway, it’s about to get kicked into overdrive.

The good news is that whatever General Manager Ryan Poles is planning will begin to take shape in the next several days in Indianapolis, as he’ll be able to meet with the top prospects and discuss the parameters of possible trades with other teams.

Last week, we took the pulse of Bears fans on the QB topic, but with the latest rumors, I wanted to dive back in one last time before things come to a head, which should happen before the 2024 league year opens for business in two weeks.

There are four likely outcomes that have been discussed at varying levels since the Bears officially landed the number one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

1) Keep Justin Fields and trade the first overall pick for the biggest haul possible.

2) Trade Fields and stay at one to draft the top quarterback on their board.

3) Trade the first overall pick, keep Fields, but also draft a quarterback to pair with him.

4) Trade Fields, trade the first, and draft another quarterback.

Vote in these two polls to tell us what you THINK the Bears will do, and which would be your LEAST favorite outcome?

Poll What do you THINK Ryan Poles will do at QB? Keep Fields, trade No. 1

Trade Fields, draft a QB at No. 1

Trade No. 1, keep Fields, and draft a QB

Trade Fields, trade No. 1, and draft a QB vote view results 38% Keep Fields, trade No. 1 (771 votes)

40% Trade Fields, draft a QB at No. 1 (815 votes)

9% Trade No. 1, keep Fields, and draft a QB (193 votes)

11% Trade Fields, trade No. 1, and draft a QB (234 votes) 2013 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which would be your LEAST favorite outcome at QB? Keep Fields, trade No. 1

Trade Fields draft a QB at No. 1

Trade No. 1, keep Fields, and draft a QB

Trade Fields, trade No. 1, and draft a QB vote view results 17% Keep Fields, trade No. 1 (264 votes)

24% Trade Fields draft a QB at No. 1 (376 votes)

20% Trade No. 1, keep Fields, and draft a QB (309 votes)

38% Trade Fields, trade No. 1, and draft a QB (587 votes) 1536 votes total Vote Now

After you vote, try to remember we’re all Bear fans here, and let’s keep the comment section civil. Disagree, debate, but let’s not act like a bunch of disrespectful jackasses to each other.