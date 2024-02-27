Bears Reacts Survey: What big free agency splash do you expect?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Chicago Bears went from three wins in year one of the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus regime to seven in 2023, and part of the turnaround was due to the free agents they acquired last year. Linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, along with defensive linemen DeMarcus Walker, Andrew Billings, and Yannick Ngakoue, helped bolster the defense, and then when the huge trade for Montez Sweat went down, the whole unit came together.

Chicago had the most cap space available last offseason, and while they don’t have as much to play with this year, there is still enough to make a difference.

I expect cornerback Jaylon Johnson to get some new paper soon, but with the salary cap increasing, there’s still room for a big splash.

If General Manager Ryan Poles were to aggressively go after a big-time player in free agency, which position would you hope it would be at?

