Is a trade market developing for Justin Fields?

We told you that there were bound to be some Chicago Bears rumors that popped up this week at the NFL Combine, and on Tuesday afternoon, we got the first one.

Tyler Dragon of the USA Today reported that the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Las Vegas Raiders have all “expressed some level of interest” in a trade for Justin Fields.

The report came out hours after Chicago General Manager Ryan Poles talked about the uncertainty at quarterback and the possibility of trading Fields.

“If we go down that road, I want to do right by Justin as well,” Poles said from Indianapolis. “No one wants to live in gray. I know that’s uncomfortable. I wouldn’t want to be in that situation either. So, we will gather the information, we will move as quickly as possible; we are not going to be in a rush and see what presents itself and what’s best for the organization.”

The “do right by Justin” remark piqued my interest because the ultimate “do right” move would be trading him to the Atlanta Falcons, which would be about 25 miles from where he grew up in Kennesaw, Georgia.

A few hours after the USA Today report came out, NBC Chicago’s Josh Schrock wrote that Atlanta was a “clear frontrunner” if a trade market were to develop for Fields.

A league source told NBC Sports Chicago that the Falcons have checked in with the Bears about Fields. It’s unclear how far those conversations went but there’s reason to expect them to pick back up this week in Indianapolis.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve heard reports about compensation being anywhere from a first-rounder to a third, so if the Bears were to trade Fields, the more suitors, the better.

Poles made it clear at his press conference today that they are still weighing their options, but a decision is coming to a head.