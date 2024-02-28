The Bear’s Den, February 28, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

All Kinds of Time: Caleb Williams, Justin Fields, and the Importance of Time To Throw - Da Bears Blog - For the last six years I have attempted to determine how to best evaluate and project college quarterbacks to the NFL using advanced analytics.

Eberflus: Bears’ focus is to ‘keep building the foundation’ - 670 - While expectations are growing for the Bears and there remains great intrigue about how they’ll move forward with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, head coach Matt Eberflus’ focus remains grounded.

Poles, Bears have a high bar for trading No. 1 overall pick - 670 - Bears general manager Ryan Poles is one of the most popular figures at the NFL Combine this year. That’s how it goes when your team holds the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and has a young quarterback who’s potentially available for trade.

Poles: Bears’ negotiations with Johnson are ‘going well’ - 670 - The Bears’ contract negotiations with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson are “going well,” general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday, and the team is hopeful it won’t need to use the franchise tag to retain him.

Bears ‘want to do right’ by Justin Fields amid uncertainty - 670 - As the Bears continue to evaluate their quarterback situation, general manager Ryan Poles recognizes the genuine appreciation that his players have for Justin Fields.

Poles unconcerned about Williams’ desire to play for Bears - 670 - Bears general manager Ryan Poles isn’t worried at all about USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ desire – or potentially lack thereof – to play in Chicago.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus hopes for 'more continuity, communication' in revamped offensive staff - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears' new structure on offense has coordinator Shane Waldron at the top, followed by passing game coordinator Thomas Brown and running game coordinator Chris Morgan.

Column: Surest sign yet Chicago Bears plan to trade Justin Fields - If it's not a fait accompli the Chicago Bears will draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick, it seems darn close.

Greenberg: When does Bears GM Ryan Poles want QB clarity? ‘Tomorrow’ - The Athletic - The decision in front of Poles seems obvious — draft Caleb Williams at No. 1 and move on from Justin Fields. But we're not there yet.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Ryan Poles addresses Caleb Williams-Justin Fields decision - Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media on Tuesday. Here are three takeaways from his press conference.

Bears play complicated role in White Sox’s stadium plans – NBC Sports Chicago - Here's why the Bears play a complicated role in the White Sox' stadium plans

Ryan Poles sees similarities between Caleb Williams, Patrick Mahomes – NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears GM explained what he thinks is similar about Kansas City Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes and top draft prospect Caleb Williams

Albert Breer says Bears’ Ryan Poles probably decided on QB situation – NBC Sports Chicago - Albert Breer says Bears' Ryan Poles probably knows what he wants to do about Caleb Williams, Justin Fields situation

Falcons-Bears positioning themselves for Justin Fields trade at combine – NBC Sports Chicago - With it looking like the Bears are preparing to trade Justin Fields, the Falcons started to position themselves as a likely suitor on the first day of the...

If Bears trade No. 1 overall pick, here’s what Ryan Poles wants – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears GM shared his thoughts on a blockbuster 2024 NFL Draft move at the NFL Combine

Ryan Poles details potential Justin Fields trade timeline for Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - If the Bears do decide to move on from Justin Fields, general manager Ryan Poles will do everything he can to move quickly and do right by the young QB.

Bears QB Justin Fields wants to know his fate — and a decision could come within 2 weeks - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields doesn’t want to live in limbo — and he might not have to for much longer.

Halas Intrigue Bears podcast: An interview with GM Ryan Poles - Chicago Sun-Times - Who will be the Bears quarterback next season? Poles isn't saying.

Robbie Gould introduced as Rolling Meadows' new football coach. 'I fell in love with high school football.' - Chicago Sun-Times - The news of Gould’s hire was first reported by the Sun-Times on Friday morning and exploded far beyond the usual high school sports news circles.

Bears GM Ryan Poles sees 'pieces that are similar' between Caleb Williams, Patrick Mahomes - Chicago Sun-Times - Speaking of the two as prospects — Poles was with the Chiefs in 2017 when they scouted and drafted Mahomes, a three-time champion already — he saw exciting traits in common.

Bears GM Ryan Poles: ‘No concerns at all’ about Caleb Williams’ interest in Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Poles hasn't seen any basis for the speculation that Williams is resistant to playing for the Bears.

Bears hope to sign Jaylon Johnson to contract extension in next week - Chicago Sun-Times - General manager Ryan Poles made what he considers a strong offer to Jaylon Johnson with hopes of signing the cornerback to a contract extension before the deadline to give him the franchise tag in one week.

Bears GM Ryan Poles hopes to resolve QB Justin Fields' situation soon - Chicago Sun-Times - Ryan Poles will be in demand at the combine as other GMs look to make a deal for the No. 1 pick in the draft or quarterback Justin Fields.

Bears want rangy free safety to pair with Jaquan Brisker - Chicago Sun-Times - The team needs a replacement in the starting lineup after releasing veteran Eddie Jackson.

Vikings hire Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach - NBC Sports - The Vikings don’t know if Kirk Cousins will be back as their starting quarterback for the 2024 season, but they do know who their starter’s position coach will be.

Howie Roseman: Jason Kelce retirement decision doesn’t need to be rushed - NBC Sports - Center Jason Kelce has not said whether he’ll be playing next season yet and the Eagles don’t plan to push him to make a decision.

Report: Chiefs prepared to franchise tag L'Jarius Sneed, could tag and trade - NBC Sports - Earlier on Tuesday, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach mentioned the ability to tag a player as an option to help keep both defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.

Kevin O'Connell: Zero discussions about trading Justin Jefferson - NBC Sports - The Vikings have not come to agreement with wide receiver Justin Jefferson on a new contract, but they aren't thinking about trading him as a way to avoid making a long-term commitment.

Andrew Berry confirms Deshaun Watson will begin throwing next month - NBC Sports

- The Browns started five different quarterbacks last season, with the last one of those, Joe Flacco, winning comeback player of the year honors.

Bears Reacts Survey: What big free agency splash do you expect? - Windy City Gridiron - Vote in this week Bears Reacts survey!

Sunderbruch: Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus Answer Questions at the Combine - Windy City Gridiron - In doing so, Ryan Poles was transparent about his process without giving away his plans, and Coach ‘Flus had things to say as well.

Gabriel: A Scout’s Take on what’s real or not at the NFL Combine - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel shares some more thoughts on how teams view the combine.

Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Draft Polls: The quarterback decision - Windy City Gridiron - It’s NFL Combine week, so before the rumors really kick up about the Bears, we want you to take these two polls!

