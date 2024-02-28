Caleb Williams would be “excited” to play for Bears, will meet today in Indianapolis

For the past 12 months (maybe longer), there have been rumors flying around about Caleb Williams and his future in the NFL.

We’ve heard Caleb would only play for a handful of teams, we’ve heard Caleb would want an ownership stake in the team that selects him, and as the months played out, we recently heard from Colin Cowherd that Caleb Williams wouldn’t want to play in Chicago (he walked back that statement later).

But who hadn’t we heard from on any of this?

Caleb Williams.

That finally changed today as Williams spoke with ESPN’s Pete Thamel on a variety of topics about his football future, including the possibility of going first overall to the Chicago Bears.

“If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited.”

“If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited,” he said.

He continued, “Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they’d be excited.”

So is it false that Williams would try to force his way to a specific team (rumored to be his hometown Washington Commanders)?

“I’m not pushing any agenda. At the end of the day, the Bears have the last say. Regardless of how I feel, I’m not pushing an agenda of, ‘Yeah, I want to go. Or no, I don’t want to go.’ I’m excited for whatever comes.”

In his conversation with Thamel, Williams also stated that there’s plenty to like about the city of Chicago as well. Williams said he loves deep dish pizza and he’s been watching Michael Jordan and Walter Payton on YouTube.

“I’m 22. I didn’t really get to see those players. As the saying goes, the legends live on,” Williams explained. “That’s my goal of playing football — it’s not money, it’s not fame ... it’s to be immortal. I want to reach that sense of being a legend. Being at the table ... and having a rightful seat through hard work and energy and time I’ve put into this game that we all love. It’s appealing to be in a city like that. With legends that you’ve looked up to ... reach for the standard they set and try to do anything to get there.”

“That’s my goal of playing football — it’s not money, it’s not fame ... it’s to be immortal.”

Williams will be meeting with plenty of teams during his time at the NFL Combine. According to Jason Lieser, the Chicago Bears will meet with Caleb Williams for the first time today in Indianapolis.

But plenty of other teams will sit down with Williams while he’s here. Those teams include the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.

Caleb Williams will also meet with the media from Indianapolis.