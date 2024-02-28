Mocking the Mocks: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has the Bears going in a familiar direction

Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest first-round mock draft came out this morning at ESPN, and even though he has the Chicago Bears going in an all too familiar direction, we’re still talking about the O.G. draft analyst. Some of us have been watching Kiper’s mocks since the 80s!

While his latest mock doesn’t have any trades in it, he does reference the possibility of the Bears trading the first overall pick just like they did last year or trading away quarterback Justin Fields. He also highlights the likelihood that a trade will go down before free agency on March 11, just like it did a year ago when the Bears sent their first for a package of picks and DJ Moore.

Here’s how Kiper has his latest falling for the Bears.

1. Chicago Bears (via CAR) - Caleb Williams, QB, USC As we approach the one-year anniversary of the Bears trading the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina, I continue to believe they will keep this selection and move on from Justin Fields. It’s about restarting the quarterback clock and taking one of the best all-around prospects of the past decade. Williams has a rare skill set in terms of arm strength, accuracy, decision-making and mobility. Chicago will need to continue to help him: The organization could add a playmaker with the No. 9 pick, and it also has cap space to make moves in free agency.

Chalk Kiper up as another prominent NFL analyst who believes the Bears will be staying at one, but there has been some recent buzz suggesting that a Fields trade and a trade of the first overall pick has at the very least, been discussed.

I’m at the same place I’ve been for months. If GM Ryan Poles has decided he’s moving on from Fields, and if he has Caleb as his QB1 in this class, then this is a no-brainer.

9. Chicago Bears - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU We’re back around to the Bears, to whom I gave quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1. I thought about offensive line, though it might be a little early for Troy Fautanu (Washington), the best guard in the class. I also considered cornerback, though Chicago could franchise-tag or sign to a big extension free agent Jaylon Johnson, which would plug that hole. And since this is a strange year for edge rushers — Laiatu Latu (UCLA) has medical questions that should be answered at the combine, and I don’t have a top-15 grade on Jared Verse (Florida State) — let’s instead select a dynamic playmaker to make Williams’ life easier. Nabers had 89 receptions for 1,569 yards with 14 touchdowns last season, with 1,009 of those yards and 12 of those scores coming from when he lined up in the slot. That versatility would suit new coordinator Shane Waldron’s offense. I have four wideouts in the top 11 of my rankings, and all four likely would be top-10 locks in any other draft.

I’m all-in on a wideout at nine if either Nabers or Rome Odunze is available, and with Odunze off the board here, Nabers would be a fantastic selection.

If both receivers are off the board, then I’d be down for a trade back, as some team will want to come up for a quarterback.

What are your thoughts on this latest Caleb-Malik combo?