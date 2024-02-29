The Bear’s Leap Den, February 29, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Tee Higgins trade now possibility for Bears after Bengals GM leaves door open – NBC Sports Chicago - A year after shutting down trade talk around Tee Higgins, Bengals GM Duke Tobin left the door open for a deal at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Oddsmakers favor Bears’ Justin Fields to land with Falcons – NBC Sports Chicago - Oddsmakers favor Bears’ Justin Fields to land with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason

The Caleb Williams plan: Top Combine prospects on how they slowed QB – NBC Sports Chicago - Almost no college teams managed to contain Caleb Williams entirely, but some slowed him down enough to win

Caleb Williams talent clear to 2024 NFL Draft prospects who beat USC star – NBC Sports Chicago - Caleb Williams’ five losses in 2023 are often seen as data points against his transcendent ability. But to the players who got the better of him on those days,...

Caleb Williams wants to join Michael Jordan, Walter Payton as legends – NBC Sports Chicago - The presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft put to bed any rumors that he won’t play in Chicago.

Build the ultimate 2024 NFL Draft quarterback – NBC Sports Chicago - Arm talent? Speed? Decision-making? How would you build the ultimate quarterback prospect using players from this year’s class?

NFL Scouting Combine records: 40-yard dash, bench press, more – NBC Sports Chicago - Here are the records for some key drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, including the 40-yard dash, bench press and vertical leap.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus ranked 25th in NFLPA workplace report card - Chicago Sun-Times - Coming off a tumultuous season that many presumed would end with his firing, Eberflus has one of the hottest seats in the NFL. This season, he’ll have two new coordinators, most likely a new quarterback and a mandate to win.

Debunking another Caleb Williams myth - Chicago Sun-Times - The latest myth was debunked Wednesday when the USC quarterback said he’d be willing to play for the Bears were they to draft him first overall.

Florida State DT prospect Braden Fiske learned all about Bears' defense at Senior Bowl - Chicago Sun-Times - Fiske is on the rise and could be an intriguing option for the Bears in the middle of the draft.

Bears could have top choice of pass rushers with No. 9 pick in NFL Draft - Chicago Sun-Times - In 10 of the last 11 drafts, the first pass rusher was gone no later than No. 5, but this year sets up nicely for the Bears to address their second-biggest need.

A trade would lead to a definitive answer on Justin Fields and end a seemingly endless argument - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears general manager Ryan Poles appears ready to deal the quarterback and use the No. 1 overall pick on USC's Caleb Williams.

Chicago Bears begin to delve deeper into quarterback prospects' wiring at NFL combine interviews - Ideally, NFL combine interviews record a first impression of a player’s personality and how he operates.

Bears brass talk Justin Fields decision, QB timeline and draft trades - The Athletic - Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't shy away from questions about a potential Fields trade, and we learned what Matt Eberflus looks for in QBs.

As NFL draft nears, Caleb Williams and team intend on owning the process - The Athletic - Everything about the presumptive No. 1 pick's pre-draft process has been deliberate, even slow.

NFL analyst warns Bears’ Ryan Poles about passing on Caleb Williams – NBC Sports Chicago - Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles will make a decision between Justin Fields and Caleb Williams before the 2024 NFL Draft

Report: Lions won’t tender Khalil Dorsey as an exclusive rights free agent - NBC Sports - Defensive back Khalil Dorsey is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Josh McDaniels was NFLPA’s lowest-rated coach, followed by Ron Rivera and Arthur Smith - NBC Sports - Raiders players weren’t sorry to see Josh McDaniels go.

NFLPA Team Report Cards: Chiefs once again grade poorly - Arrowhead Pride - In the second annual report card, NFL teams are graded on family treatment, food quality, weight and training rooms, strength coaches and more.

Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling - komu.com - This release gives the Super Bowl champions some salary cap flexibility, an anonymous source reports.

Jaguars' new facility helps them rise from 28th to fifth in NFLPA player survey - NBC Sports - The Jaguars opened the doors to the Miller Electric Center, a $120 million practice facility in downtown Jacksonville, before training camp.

Antonio Pierce doesn't want a "Band-Aid" at quarterback - NBC Sports - The Raiders are one of several teams hoping to solve their quarterback position.

Zimmerman: Caleb Williams to meet with Chicago Bears on Wednesday at NFL Combine - Windy City Gridiron - Caleb Williams opens up about the city of Chicago and the opportunity to play for the Bears.

Infante's Bears mock offseason 2024: Free agency and NFL Draft exercise - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst runs through a 2024 mock offseason for the Bears.

Thompson: For Caleb Williams and other top prospects, appearances are everything at the NFL Combine - Windy City Gridiron - This Bears’ evaluation of Caleb Williams and other top prospects at the NFL Combine was always going to be more about what happens in the shadows than on the field.

