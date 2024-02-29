Chicago Bears rank 10th in NFL Player Team Report Cards for 2024

For the second consecutive year, the NFLPA polled its players to get a feel for how each of the 32 franchises are run on multiple levels. What started as a “Free Agency Guide” to help players learn more about possible new teams has turned into an essential tool for the player’s union. The first year of the NFL Player Team Report Cards had a league-wide player participation of 66%, but this year, it was at 77%, with 1,706 active NFL players completing the entire survey.

Former player J.J. Watt recently Tweeted that of all the voting opportunities they receive throughout the year, the two that are taken the most seriously are the one for Team Captains and the NFLPA Ownership/Facility Report Card.

National Football League Players Association President JC Tretter wrote that after the first Club Report Cards, their “players were more informed about how their workplace compared to others across the NFL; some clubs made immediate improvements based on the information we published; it gave our union a platform to advocate for raising workplace standards across the NFL.”

The results of the NFL Player Team Report Cards for 2024 were recently published, and the Chicago Bears ranked 10th overall, up from 13th a season ago.

Here are the full results for the Bears

There were fewer categories in 2023 (see Chicago’s grades here), but the Bears improved in Treatment of Families, where they were tied for 22nd with a C-.

Players feel like this area has improved since last year. The team now provides daycare on gameday and provided a separate family tent during training camp. The players feel that the team is generally more caring toward the family this season. They provide a family room at the stadium They provide daycare on gameday

Food Service/Nutrition was one category last year, and Chicago had a D+, which was tied for 18th, so they also improved there.

They rank 24th in overall in food taste They rank 20th in food freshness The most common change players want in their food program is healthier options in the food itself and how it is prepared. Multiple players do not feel like the offerings maximize the players’ performance. Only 69% of players feel like they get an individualized plan (24th overall)

The Weight Room remained at an A from the 2023 poll, but the strength coaches dropped slightly from an A- and tied for 17th last year.

90% of players feel like they get an individualized plan (22nd overall) The players feel that the strength coaches moderately contribute to their success (21st overall)

A slight decrease this year in the Training Room (1st overall/A+ last year) and Training Staff (tied for 15/A-).

The Locker Room category went from an A to an A-, but it went from 5th overall to 4th.

100% of players feel like the locker room is big enough (1st overall) 98% of players feel like they have enough room in their individual lockers (2nd overall)

I wonder who the 2% that wanted a bigger locker were.

The Bears had a big jump in Team Travel from a C- and tied for 23rd last year to a B and 6th overall.

90% of the players feel like they have a comfortable amount of personal space during flights (10th overall) The Bears do not require that any players have roommates before games

Click here for more on the grades, the way the scores were weighed, and the objectives of the report cards.

To see how all teams fared for 2024 you can click here.