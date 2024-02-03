Predicting all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2024 season

All we can talk about in Chicago is the quarterback position. We haven’t stopped talking about it, really, since the Chicago Bears drafted Mitch Trubisky. The names have changed, but the subject hasn’t.

So while we continue to obsess over the position and what will come of Justin Fields and Caleb Williams, let’s pull back and take a look at the entire league. There are several veteran quarterbacks available this year from Kirk Cousins to Baker Mayfield. Justin Fields and Russell Wilson could join them depending on decisions that are made with their current franchises.

Here’s a way-too-early look at what quarterbacks will be starting where in 2024.

Atlanta Falcons- Russell Wilson

Raheem Morris wants to focus on building up the defense and lands the veteran Wilson to hold down the QB position for the next couple of seasons.

Arizona Cardinals- Kyler Murray

Baltimore Ravens- Lamar Jackson

Buffalo Bills- Josh Allen

Carolina Panthers- Bryce Young

Chicago Bears- Caleb Williams

Plenty of teams call up Ryan Poles to see if they can grab the number one spot, but in the end, Poles decides Williams’ talents are too special to pass up.

Cincinnati Bengals- Joe Burrow

Cleveland Browns- Deshaun Watson

Dallas Cowboys- Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos- JJ McCarthy

Sean Payton decides to work on developing his next quarterback, and he snags McCarthy with the 12th pick.

Detroit Lions- Jared Goff

The question is, what kind of contract extension do the Lions offer Goff this offseason, who has just one year remaining on his contract?

Green Bay Packers- Jordan Love

Love is going to be in Green Bay for the next decade, and he’s going to get a contract extension north of $45 million a year, perhaps even north of $50, this offseason.

Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud

Indianapolis Colts- Anthony Richardson

Jacksonville Jaguars- Trevor Lawrence

Kansas City Chiefs- Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders- Justin Fields

The Raiders decide to make the move for Fields. Whoever ends up running the offense will think he can move Fields around in the pocket, roll him out, and focus on him throwing the ball deep. The Raiders trade their 2024 2nd-round pick and a 2025 4th-round pick.

Los Angeles Chargers- Justin Herbert

Greg Roman with Justin Herbert? Really, Jim?

Los Angeles Rams- Matthew Stafford

Miami Dolphins- Tua Tagovailoa

Minnesota Vikings- Kirk Cousins

Cousins pokes around in free agency but decides that he wants to stay in Minnesota to finish his career.

New England Patriots- Jayden Daniels

The Daniels QB2 train is real, but in the end, he’s the third QB taken and the draft matches the 2021 draft with 3 QBs taken with the top 3 pics.

New Orleans Saints- Derek Carr

Although don’t be surprised if there’s a developmental QB behind him

New York Giants- Daniel Jones/Bo Nix

The Giants draft Jones with Nix developing behind him, but it doesn’t last the season, and Nix takes over in October. They draft Nix with their second-round pick.

New York Jets- Aaron Rodgers

Philadelphia Eagles- Jalen Hurts

Pittsburgh Steelers- Ryan Tannehill/ Michael Penix

The Steelers are ready to move on from Kenny Pickett. They contemplate trading for Fields but, in the end, decide to go the route of the veteran Tannehill and the rookie in Penix with the 20th pick.

San Francisco 49ers- Brock Purdy

Seattle Seahawks- Geno Smith

Another situation where the Seahawks could try to grab a developmental QB behind Smith.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Baker Mayfield

Mayfield doesn’t even make it to free agency. He likes the addition of Liam Coen as his offensive coordinator and sides a multiyear extension prior to the start of free agency.

Tennessee Titans- Will Levis

The Titans invested a second-round pick in Levis and want to see what they have in him this year before making any major decisions at quarterback.

Washington Commanders- Drake Maye

The Commanders would love to get the hometown kid in Caleb Williams but the Bears aren’t budging, they have hours of debate between Daniels and Maye but in the end, they decide to draft Maye and keep Sam Howell as their QB2.