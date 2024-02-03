Taylor Doll’s Making Monsters is in full-on offseason mode now, and she’s been focusing on possible draft picks for the Chicago Bears. Her latest mini-series has been about quarterbacks Chicago could select, but with the Washington Huskies having several draftable players, Taylor got the inside scoop on a few prospects.

On her latest podcast, she was joined by Roman Thomashoff of USA Today’s UW Huskies Wire and Locked On Huskies to discuss several of Washinton’s potential draftees. They start with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and his journey from Indiana to Washington, but they also get into wide receiver Rome Odunze and where he fits best on the football field. Also discussed were wideout Ja’Lynn Polk, edge rusher Bralen Trice, offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, and more.

