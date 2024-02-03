The Bear’s Den, February 3, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Pro Bowl Postcards: Montez Sweat - ChicagoBears.com - Hear from Bears defensive end Montez Sweat on how he has spent his first few days at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando.

Ian Rapoport pushes back on Bears not being solid for Caleb Williams – NBC Sports Chicago - One of the top NFL reporters pushes back on Colin Cowherd’s claim.

Colin Cowherd corrects false comment about Caleb Williams - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - A Caleb Williams representative asked Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd to correct the mistaken claim he made that the QB doesn’t want to come to the Bears.

Five teams called USC about Caleb Williams, will offer Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - NFL analyst Colin Cowherd told 670 The Score teams are preparing for the NFL draft, doing their homework on Caleb Williams and preparing to make trade offers for the No. 1 pick.

McAfee: ‘There’s a lot of smoke’ with Caleb Williams, Bears - ESPN Video - Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk discuss recent rumors regarding Caleb Williams and his team preferences ahead of the NFL draft.

Chicago Bears want to build on lakefront, not Arlington Heights, sources say - Crain’s Chicago Business - Though this game is far from over, multiple sources in government and close to the team tell Crain’s Greg Hinz that building a new stadium in the city is not just a lever to extort better tax terms from Arlington Heights, but the real goal.

Lakefront in city is Bears’ focus to build a new stadium - 670 The Score - Though the Bears own a 326-acre property in suburban Arlington Heights, their focus in building a new stadium appears to have shifted back to the city.

Ong: Bears shifting stadium focus to Chicago lakefront - WGN-TV - With tax negotiations at a $100 million impasse, a new report said the Chicago Bears are shifting their stadium focus from Arlington Heights to the city’s lakefront — now their primary target for a new home, instead of the northwest suburbs.

Why would the Bears pivot off Arlington Heights? – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have put a lot of work into that property. They signed an agreement to purchase the land in September 2021. They purchased the land for $197.2 million in February 2023. And over the summer, they spent millions on demolition to tear down the structures from the race track in Arlington Park.

@TomPelissero



The #NFLDraft will be here before you know it and it’s never too early to think about who might shock everyone and trade up for a QB: pic.twitter.com/IWCjjLsKn4 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 2, 2024

Bears Weekly: Discussing the Senior Bowl - ChicagoBears.com - Hosts Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer are joined by former quarterback Jim Miller on Bears Weekly.

Wiederer: Grading Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields’ progress in 2023 - Chicago Tribune - Before the 2023 season, the Tribune created a checklist of goals for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields to assess his development. A review of those goals is illuminating.

57 Super Bowl Rings, 57 Stories - ESPN - Big and small, lost and found, each ring has a unique tale to tell.

Zimmerman: Does Caleb Williams not want to play for the Chicago Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - Colin Cowherd created quite a mess yesterday with a comment about Caleb Williams’ desires to play elsewhere.

Householder: Chicago Bears focusing on Chicago lakefront stadium not suburbs - Windy City Gridiron - In the latest report, sources are saying that the Bears are re-focused on staying in the city

Sunderbruch's Fact Check: Caleb Williams is Solid vs Ranked Opponents - Windy City Gridiron - In fact, he is better against top-25 opponents than any of the other top names in this quarterback class.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears have 2 free agents on the PFF top 150 list - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have 14 unrestricted free agents set to come out of contract once the new league year starts on March 13, and two of those players made Pro Football Focus’ Top 150 Free Agent...

