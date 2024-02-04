WCG Football Commercial Playoffs: Round 1

The Pro Bowl games aren’t the only vaguely-football-ish content to keep fans entertained waiting for the Super Bowl!
The commercial playoff continues. In the kickoff, Buffalo Wild Wings’ ad “Flag” beat out Fox Sports’ “Team Jackets” by a narrow margin. Now it’s time for fans to vote on the remainder of the first-round matchups.
The #2 seed faces off against the #7 seed
“Like Magic” features Ryan Fitzpatrick and Kevin Hart
“Unretirement” features a host of football greats
Poll
Which is the better commercial?
-
33%
"Like Magic"
-
66%
"Unretirement"
The #3 seed faces off against the #6 seed
“Combo Meal” features Mahomes and Reid
“Gameday” features a dog who deserves more respect
Poll
Which is the better commercial?
-
85%
Combo Meal
-
14%
Gameday
Finally, the #4 seed faces off against the #5 seed
“Personal Play Names” features Andrew Whitworth (apologies for the video quality).
“So Many Pasobilities” features the Watt brothers
Poll
Which is the better commercial?
-
60%
Personal Play Names
-
40%
So Many Pasobilities
The winner will be determined by popular vote 48 hours after the article goes live. Thank you all for participating.
