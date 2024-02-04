WCG Football Commercial Playoffs: Round 1

The Pro Bowl games aren’t the only vaguely-football-ish content to keep fans entertained waiting for the Super Bowl!

The commercial playoff continues. In the kickoff, Buffalo Wild Wings’ ad “Flag” beat out Fox Sports’ “Team Jackets” by a narrow margin. Now it’s time for fans to vote on the remainder of the first-round matchups.

The #2 seed faces off against the #7 seed

“Like Magic” features Ryan Fitzpatrick and Kevin Hart

“Unretirement” features a host of football greats

The #3 seed faces off against the #6 seed

“Combo Meal” features Mahomes and Reid

“Gameday” features a dog who deserves more respect

Finally, the #4 seed faces off against the #5 seed

“Personal Play Names” features Andrew Whitworth (apologies for the video quality).

“So Many Pasobilities” features the Watt brothers

The winner will be determined by popular vote 48 hours after the article goes live. Thank you all for participating.