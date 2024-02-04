 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WCG Football Commercial Playoffs: Round 1

What is your favorite football-related commercial?

By Josh Sunderbruch
/ new
NFL: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pro Bowl games aren’t the only vaguely-football-ish content to keep fans entertained waiting for the Super Bowl!

The commercial playoff continues. In the kickoff, Buffalo Wild Wings’ ad “Flag” beat out Fox Sports’ “Team Jackets” by a narrow margin. Now it’s time for fans to vote on the remainder of the first-round matchups.

The #2 seed faces off against the #7 seed

“Like Magic” features Ryan Fitzpatrick and Kevin Hart

“Unretirement” features a host of football greats

Poll

Which is the better commercial?

view results
  • 33%
    "Like Magic"
    (4 votes)
  • 66%
    "Unretirement"
    (8 votes)
12 votes total Vote Now

The #3 seed faces off against the #6 seed

“Combo Meal” features Mahomes and Reid

“Gameday” features a dog who deserves more respect

Poll

Which is the better commercial?

view results
  • 85%
    Combo Meal
    (6 votes)
  • 14%
    Gameday
    (1 vote)
7 votes total Vote Now

Finally, the #4 seed faces off against the #5 seed

“Personal Play Names” features Andrew Whitworth (apologies for the video quality).

“So Many Pasobilities” features the Watt brothers

Poll

Which is the better commercial?

view results
  • 60%
    Personal Play Names
    (3 votes)
  • 40%
    So Many Pasobilities
    (2 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

The winner will be determined by popular vote 48 hours after the article goes live. Thank you all for participating.

