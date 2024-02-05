The Bear’s Den, February 5, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Jaylon Johnson on free agency: My heart is in Chicago, but my mind is on money - NBC Sports - Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said late in the regular season that he can’t see himself playing anywhere other than Chicago, but it sounds like his minds is a bit more open to the possibility as the start of the new league year draws closer.

NFL’s wheel of fortune spins for Luke Getsy — and Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Getsy is closing in on a deal to become the Raiders’ offensive coordinator — a chance to prove he was not the problem in Chicago. The Bears think they have an upgrade in Shane Waldron, who made a QB out of Geno Smith. “He’s gonna win a lot of games,” Smith said.

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson ready to play some hardball - Chicago Sun-Times - With Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition, Johnson has a higher price tag and seems intent on the Bears paying it. “We’ll definitely see where I stand in the organization sometime soon,” he said.

Did Caleb Williams leave a Bears Easter egg on social media? - Chicago Sun-Times - With almost three months to go before the NFL Draft, Bears fans are parsing every little detail about the No. 1 overall pick on social media.

2024 Senior Bowl: Top observations from Day 2 as the pass rushers apply pressure - Here are some of the top takeaways after the second Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Alabama.

Bears mock draft: Poles passes on Caleb Williams, trades No. 1 pick – NBC Sports Chicago - This doesn’t mean Justin Fields is sticking around as the Bears QB

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson contract negotiation update from Pro Bowl – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears star cornerback has previously said he’d sign a new deal to stay in Chicago before hitting free agency.

Report: Giants interviewed Vikings assistant Daronte Jones for DC job - NBC Sports - The Giants interviewed Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Saints fire offensive line coach Doug Marrone - NBC Sports - Longtime NFL coach Doug Marrone will be looking for work after he was fired by the Saints.

Bill Belichick thanks Patriots fans with full-page ad in Boston Globe - NBC Sports - Belichick closes the book on 24 years in New England.

Jed York: Chargers will be "very, very successful" with Jim Harbaugh - NBC Sports - The 49ers had a great coach in Jim Harbaugh.

Luke Getsy nearing deal to run Raiders offense - Chicago Sun-Times - The rest of the NFL didn’t seem to blame Getsy for the Bears’ offensive problems the past few years.

Sunderbruch: WCG Football Commercial Playoffs: Round 1 - Windy City Gridiron - What is your favorite football-related commercial?

Gabriel: Breaking Down Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel breaks down what he’s seen from Michicagan’s J.J. McCarthy.

Zimmerman: Predicting all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks for the 2024 season - Windy City Gridiron - The Super Bowl may not even have been played yet, but let’s take a guess at who will be starting where in 2024

Wiltfong: Breaking down Rome Odunze, Michael Penix Jr., and other Huskies - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll’s Making Monsters podcast has shifted into offseason mode, and that means a series focusing on possible draft picks!

