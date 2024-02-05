Devin Hester, Steve McMichael, Julius Peppers: Who will be a part of this year’s Hall of Fame Class?

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

The announcement of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is just days away and the Chicago Bears could have serious representation!

Julius Peppers, Steve McMichael and Devin Hester are all finalists on this year’s ballot. McMichael via the senior committee, Hester via the modern era ballot as with Peppers, who is on the ballot for the first time

Who better to have on to discuss than Chicago sports historian Jack Silverstein! Jack does a great job examining these cases and gives strong arguments as to why all three men deserve to be inducted this year.

It’s very likely that Steve McMichael will get in as one of the senior ballot nominees and Julius Peppers looks like a good case to be a first ballot hall of famer. But what about Devin Hester? Jack makes a strong case for his induction this year and is worth the listen!

