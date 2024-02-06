The Bear’s Den, February 6, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears buzz at the Senior Bowl: Caleb Williams, new QB coach, top prospects - The Athletic - What do league sources think the Bears will do at No. 1? What does new QB coach Kerry Joseph add to the staff? A recap of Senior Bowl week.

Albert Breer on Caleb Williams and Justin Fields and what the Bears should do - CHGO - Senior NFL Reporter and Lead Content Strategist for MMQB shared his thoughts on the Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams and Justin Fields.

NFL-wide belief is that Bears draft Caleb Williams, per report – NBC Sports Chicago - Adam Schefter joined the “Pat McAfee Show” Monday to dish about the Caleb Williams rumor mill

NFL Commissioner: New Chicago Bears stadium a ‘great opportunity’ for team to host Super Bowl – NBC Sports Chicago - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he’s confident that the Chicago Bears will be successful in their quest to build a new stadium, and that the venue will be...

Chicago Bears’ Arlington Heights property value ruling coming soon – NBC Sports Chicago - This will determine the taxes for the Bears’ potential new stadium site.

Why Luke Getsy ‘solid hire’ for Raiders OC job, per Albert Breer – NBC Sports Chicago - And what it means for the Justin Fields trade market, if anything at all

Hinz: Bears’ desire to build stadium in Chicago is ‘sincere’ - 670 - The Bears have shifted their focus for a location to build a new stadium from the 326-acre property they own in Arlington Heights and back to the city, Greg Hinz of Crain’s Chicago Business reported recently.

Chicago Bears: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts from the Senior Bowl - Chicago Tribune - 10 thoughts from the Senior Bowl — a significant time for the Chicago Bears as they own the Nos. 1 and 9 selections.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers CEO refers would-be amateur defensive coordinator to the Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - When a fan with no NFL experience applied to become Green Bay’s new defensive coordinator, Mark Murphy said check with Chicago.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Patrick Mahomes: I watched Brock Purdy in college, not surprised by his NFL success - NBC Sports - Not many people who watched Brock Purdy play at Iowa State expected him to become one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, but Patrick Mahomes says he did.

Roger Goodell says NFL needs to "find a way to keep the kickoff in the game" - NBC Sports - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell does not want to do away with kickoffs.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Devin Hester, Steve McMichael, Julius Peppers Hall of Fame Cases - Windy City Gridiron - Looking at Chicago Bears for 2024 Hall of Fame Class in Canton

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: No new running backs needed - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2024 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

Examining Teven Jenkins case for a contract extension - Windy City Gridiron - Teven Jenkins could receive a contract extension this offseason, but will he?

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.