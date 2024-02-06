Bears Reacts Survey: Grade Chicago’s coordinator hirings

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We've all had some time to reflect on the Chicago Bears' moves at coordinator, and while the team has yet to announce their entire 2024 coaching staff, we do know that Shane Waldron will be the offensive coordinator and Eric Washington will be the defensive coordinator.

Give us your letter grade for each hire in the poll below.

Waldron takes over for Luke Getsy, who was fired by the Bears and hired by the Las Vegas Raiders, and while they both come from a similar background, Waldron brings three years of experience calling plays to the Bears. He also has worked directly for Sean McVay for several years and for Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll.

Washington comes over after serving as the Bills' assistant head coach, and 2024 will be his 17th season coaching in the NFL, which started with three years in Chicago coaching the defensive line. He also previously worked as Ron Rivera's defensive coordinator with the Panthers, so he brings plenty of experience and support for head coach Matt Eberflus, who will continue calling defensive plays for the Bears.

