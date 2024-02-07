Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: The wide receiver room needs a makeover

Whoever is throwing the ball for the Chicago Bears in 2024 will need a new set of wide receivers on the roster, because there’s only one returning wideout that can be considered a lock for a significant role. I’d expect general manager Ryan Poles to aggressively address the position in free agency and the draft.

DJ Moore - Signed through 2025 - Moore was every bit the number one receiver the Bears thought they’d be getting when they made the trade with Carolina. He’s a game-changer who set career highs across the board, and he should continue his stellar play in 2024 in Shane Waldron’s scheme, no matter who is added to the receiver room or whoever is playing quarterback.

Darnell Mooney - Free agent - I was expecting big things from Mooney in year four, but he was never able to find his footing in the offense, and my guess is he’ll be elsewhere in 2024.

Tyler Scott - Signed through 2026 - Scott had an uneven rookie year but managed 17 receptions for 168 yards while playing nearly 40% of the offensive snaps. As the roster stands now, Scott is WR2, but I expect he’ll be fighting for WR4 once the offseason shakes out.

Velus Jones Jr. - Signed through 2025 - The Bears started to use Jones out of the backfield last season, and he’ll need to continue on that career track if he expects to have any role in 2024. He has some value as a special teamer/gadget player if he can get reps at wideout and running back, but finally learning to field punts would be the icing on the cake.

Equanimeous St. Brown - Free agent - St. Brown was a Bear due to his familiarity with Luke Getsy’s offense, so with Getsy out, I’d imagine ESB is out as well.

Nsimba Webster - Signed through 2024 - The Bears brought Webster back on a reserve/future deal, and the veteran special teamer will try to stay in Chicago by impressing the new offensive staff.

Trent Taylor - Free agent - The Bears needed Taylor last year because he could catch a punt, but I hope they can find a more explosive option in 2024.

Collin Johnson - Restricted free agent - I don’t see the Bears tendering Johnson an offer.

2024 Outlook - Most mock drafts have the Bears going wide receiver with the ninth overall pick, with LSU’s Malik Nabers or Washington’s Rome Odunze. But this is a stacked receiving class, so if the Bears go in a different direction at nine (OL, DE, TE, Trade), they should be able to find a player who can step in as a rookie in the third round. USC’s Brenden Rice or Florida State’s Johnny Wilson would be a nice addition to a receiving corps.

I would expect the Bears to land a starting wide receiver in free agency because they can’t rely on the draft to get their WR2. The Bears could swing big and go after Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Evans, or Calvin Ridley, or go with a cheaper option like Curtis Samuel, Tyler Boyd, or Gabe Davis.

Who would you like to see the Bears go after this offseason?