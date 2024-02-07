The Bear’s Den, February 7, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

BEARRRSSSS & SUPER BOWL WEEK

2024 NFL draft: What will the Bears do with the No. 9 pick? – NBC Sports Chicago - With the No. 1 pick, the Bears have a franchise-altering decision on their hands. To either stick with Justin Fields or draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick...

Ranking the Bears’ top free agents: What’s ahead for Jaylon Johnson? - The Athletic - The Bears have money to spend in free agency, including on their own players. The big question is what happens with Johnson.

Commanders want Caleb Williams, what does it mean for Bears? – NBC Sports Chicago - The future of the Bears’ organization firmly rests in their hand. When a team has the No. 1 pick in the draft, they control how everyone else drafts. They...

Caleb Williams avoiding Bears rumors just 2024 NFL Draft ‘smokescreen’ – NBC Sports Chicago - The pre-draft noise about Caleb Williams wanting to avoid the Bears will only increase over the next two months, but don’t believe everything (or anything) you...

Bears free agency: Targets to watch in 2024 Super Bowl – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles will have plenty of salary cap space to spend in free agency this offseason

Former Bears offensive coordinator Getsy hired by Raiders - 670 - Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was officially hired to the same position by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday evening, the team announced.

Brock Purdy takes being called a “game manager” as a compliment - NBC Sports - When many call a quarterback a “game manager,” the term is being used as a kind of insult.

Now in Super Bowl with 49ers, S Tashaun Gipson thought career was over after Bears stint - Chicago Sun-Times - Gipson was ready to be “Coach Dad” in 2022 when the 49ers called.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid sidesteps, but doesn’t squash, retirement talk - Chicago Sun-Times - If Reid steps away after the upcoming Super Bowl, ex-Bears coach Matt Nagy would be a candidate to succeed him.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: New Bears stadium would be ‘great opportunity’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Goodell steered clear of picking sides between the sites in Arlington Heights and Chicago, though.

49ers TE George Kittle tells Bears to trade down, stick with QB Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Kittle was critical of the Bears for not putting enough offensive talent around Fields.

Ex-Bears coach Matt Nagy believes he and QB Justin Fields are still on their way up - Chicago Sun-Times - “Whether he stays there or goes somewhere else, I know he’s very resilient, and he’s a great kid,” said Nagy, who had some thoughts on his own career, as well

Clark Hunt: I look forward to many more years with Andy Reid - NBC Sports - The Chiefs owner was asked about the possibility of Reid retiring after the Super Bowl.

Pennsylvania man faces up to four years for illegally flying drone over AFC Championship - NBC Sports - There was a brief delay in the Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship due to the presence of a drone.

Bears Reacts Survey: Grade Chicago’s coordinator hirings - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to...

Wiltfong's Mocking the Mocks: Chicago Bears post-Senior Bowl mock drafts - Windy City Gridiron - We check on a few recent mock drafts to see what the experts think the Chicago Bears will do.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: Expect some new tight ends - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and a few possible additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

Zimmerman: Will Justin Fields trade market be less than expected for Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - If the Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields, what kind of market will he have?

